ACNB Bank has named Mark E. Blacksten executive vice president/Maryland market president.
Blacksten, who has more than 30 years of experience in banking, will oversee ACNB Bank’s business strategy and customer service, the company said in a press release.
He was most recently senior vice president/business banking regional manager for M&T Bank.
Previously, he was a senior vice president/market area executive for Bank of Hanover in Carroll County and senior vice president/commercial lending manager for Westminster Union/Mercantile Bank & Trust.
Blacksten will succeed Tom N. Rasmussen, who retired on May 31.
Blacksten will be based at the bank’s offices in downtown Frederick and in Taneytown.
ACNB Bank has nine community banking offices in Frederick and Carroll counties and one loan office in Baltimore County, according to James P. Helt, ACNB Bank’s president and CEO.
ACNB Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, Pa., the company’s press release said.
