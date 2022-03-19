As we approach the first day of spring, I have noticed more and more of the “blue flowers” popping up throughout the city of Frederick. In particular, I have noticed this unique blue color rising up on the east side of Frederick. The “blue flowers” adorn both sides of Gas House Pike almost to Linganore Road. The blooms can be seen along Monocacy Boulevard and East Church Street I have even seen this “flower” along U.S. Route 15 as far north as Biggs Ford Road.
The nature of this “flower” is very unique. After the flower is no longer visible, other signs of “growth” follow. Sometimes the new “growth” takes a few months, sometimes a few years, sometimes even a decade passes before the new larger “growth” becomes evident. Sometimes, massive changes in the landscape appear, a sure sign of things for follow.
Such has happened and continues to happen to the northeast side of Frederick. Spending most of my formative years in Monocacy Village, I have witnessed the East Street corridor change from fields of crops to acres of houses and apartments. Most of Fredericktowne Village is located on what was the Peter’s Farm, hence the name Peter’s Lane. The actual farm lane crossed the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks and went behind the Monocacy Village Park to the farm. Corn was grown across the earth of what is now Dockside Drive and Mobley Court. As the initial sections of Fredericktowne Village were built, the first houses twinkled across the open fields, giving the appearance of a Christmas village.
Mr. Maurice Ramsburg farmed the land of the Maryland Odd Fellow’s Home, what is now the Banner School. Senior residents lived in the Odd Fellows building, which was the south building on the campus. My mom was the head nurse for the Odd Fellows Home for several years. The Monocacy Hall Nursing Home was also in operation as a private extended care facility that utilized the north residential building on the property. Farm animals were still maintained at the part of the Odd Fellows farm located across North Market Street.
The Pennsylvania Railroad daily local train from York, Pennsylvania, would cross North Market Street at the Coca-Cola plant and slowly meander down the middle of East Street, dropping off rail cars on several sidings. I am glad to see a plan to utilize the old railroad right of way for a trail that would eventually make its way to Walkersville. Growing up, I walked the tracks several times, and you could easily cross Md. 26 at the railroad crossing with minimal traffic. To safely extend the trail for pedestrians today will require some form of bridge over Md. 26.
Freeze King was the last building on East Street. In addition to the North East Street corridor being a fertile ground for houses, apartments have also sprouted on both sides of the street. Initially, several low-rise apartment buildings were built between Peter’s Lane and 16th Street. Over the past few years, East of Market has been developing, providing additional rental units on the even numbered side of North East Street. The rest of the former farm land is being toiled to grow more apartment and housing units. Several new houses have already been built beside Northampton Manor with new street configurations indicating many more dwellings will be built. On the old Odd Fellows Home Property, Canterbury Station will essentially eliminate the last of the open fields that lined former East Street.
When Monocacy Village was built, it was almost considered out of town. The development stood alone on the northeast corner of Frederick. The “Village” was so far set back from town that the lot of one house located in the circle on Shawnee Drive was partially outside the city limits. I can remember visiting my Uncle Sam and Aunt Margie’s house on Shawnee Drive and looking out over the stone fencerow to watch the airplanes take off and land at Frederick Municipal Airport. This view no longer exists as houses along Geronimo Drive and the development on EastChurch have stretched to meet Monocacy Village. Work continues to expand EastChurch into a new vibrant community. The ultimate extension of one of the connecting streets to North East Street will ultimately improve traffic flow and help ease traffic on East Church Street.
The massive development of the Renn Farm will provide another 1,000 or so housing units. Several buildings are already under construction. In anticipation of the increased traffic flow, a nonworking stoplight has already been installed along Monocacy Boulevard. As a fourth-generation Frederick County native, it does sadden me to see the rapid increase in development and population.
I yearn for the days when the Golden Mile was a single-lane highway. But, I am also a realist and understand why families want to live in Frederick. We have so much to offer in our cities, towns and county. Certainly, growth brings people and traffic. But, with growth comes progress, jobs and increased prosperity. The many new businesses, continued expansion of our medical resources and vibrant downtown have all benefited from growth.
If you are relatively new to Frederick County, welcome to my home. If you are a native of Frederick County, reach out to our new neighbors. I am hopeful that as the city, municipalities and our county continue to grow, our leadership will prepare for growth and encourage development in areas where growth can be accommodated. Simultaneously, our leaders must protect those areas of open space to maintain the beauty and integrity of our county. The balance between growth and green is delicate. As the “blue flowers” continue to sprout, so must the green leaves.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick County who enjoys researching and preserving the history of Frederick County for future generations and new county residents. He is the author of “History of Fire Companies of Frederick County, Maryland”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.