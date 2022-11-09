The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a sweeping anti-racism policy that aims to eliminate “structural and institutional barriers to educational and employment opportunities,” outline how the district will respond to racist incidents and more.
The board’s Policy Committee has worked on the document since March, when the Racial Equity Committee (REC) proposed it.
“It has been needed for so long,” REC Co-Chair Elissa Andrade told the board before the vote. “Let’s just do this.”
The four-page policy is divided into six main categories, including school culture, curriculum, hiring and training, student access and achievement, and responding to incidents of racial bias.
The sixth category outlines specific data points the school board should track to monitor the policy’s impact.
Dozens of people — including REC volunteers, people involved with five local Black Greek organizations, and Frederick County Public Schools employees — attended Wednesday’s meeting to express support for the policy. Many of them carried posters.
“The current draft of this policy addresses the multifaceted approach our system needs to take,” Chris Hause, a Walkersville Elementary School teacher, said on behalf of the local teachers union. “We should always be learning and growing.”
The board discussed the mechanics of the policy at a public meeting in September, and the Policy Committee has reviewed the document five separate times. Wednesday’s discussion focused mostly on what to call it. Members considered two possible titles.
“Anti-racism in Frederick County Public Schools” was the policy’s original title. Later, it was changed to “Addressing and Eliminating Racism in Frederick County Public Schools,” in part because officials feared that the term “anti-racism” would spark unnecessary controversy.
But the new title came with problems, too. REC Co-Chair Kisha Coa said committee members were divided on the topic.
“The term ‘eliminating’ sort of suggests that there’s an end point,” Coa told the board Wednesday. “And we know that with something like addressing racism, that it is kind of a continuous process.”
Lucas Tessarollo, a student at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and the student member of the Board of Education, said he gathered feedback from classmates on the two options.
He read messages from fellow students, including some opposed to the “eliminating racism” title.
“It’s insensitive, and it’s going to cause more problems in the community if they suggest they can eliminate racism — especially with a policy,” one student said.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, several people urged the board not to shy away from the term “anti-racism.”
“I just did not want the drama in the community,” board member Liz Barrett said, adding that she used to oppose the “anti-racism” name but changed her mind. “But that’s going to exist anyway, right? And that’s the whole idea, is that we receive it, absorb it and repel it.”
As board members went back and forth on the title, Andrade walked to the back of the room and held up a poster that read “Our babies can’t wait.”
And when they eventually settled on calling the policy “anti-racism,” many attendees burst into applause.
Most Board of Education policies are accompanied by an FCPS regulation. Young said Wednesday night that policies represent “what,” while regulations represent “how.”
The school board drafts and approves policies, while the superintendent and their cabinet adopts regulations.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson expressed support for the anti-racism policy during her comments at Wednesday’s meeting. She encouraged board members not to get hung up on the name.
“Let’s not split hairs over the title. Let’s get the policy done,” she said.
After the vote, Dyson said she was proud.
“I think it’s going to help all of our students of color,” she said.
