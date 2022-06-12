Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the candidate’s full interview.
Ysela Bravo said she would draw on her experience in human resources to better serve educators if elected to the Frederick County Board of Education.
Bravo, who moved to Mount Airy from California when her children were young, said Maryland’s reputation for strong schools was the main reason she felt comfortable settling her family in Frederick County.
Her children have since graduated from Frederick County Public Schools, and Bravo now works as the human resources and community relations manager for the nonprofit Asian American Center of Frederick.
Bravo said that role has prepared her to tackle what she considers the most pressing challenges facing FCPS.
“I look at this job and I'm like, ‘They need help with retention. They need help with communicating,’” Bravo said. “These are things I'm really good at. I want to help.”
If elected, Bravo said one of her top concerns would be “caring for the people that care for our kids.” She said she would try to find ways to reduce class sizes and teacher work loads.
She would also prioritize diversity in recruiting efforts, she said, aiming to hire staff members from a wide range of racial, ethnic, religious and professional backgrounds.
“Our schools should reflect our community,” Bravo said. “It’s really important to make sure we set that as a goal.”
Bravo ran an unsuccessful campaign to represent District 4 in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018. Del. Dan Cox, R, won that race, narrowly beating out two other Republicans who came in second and third.
Bravo, who ran as a Democrat, finished fifth of six candidates in that race. She acknowledged the campaign was an uphill battle: District 4, which includes parts of Frederick and Carroll counties, consistently leans Republican.
“I thought it was important to show that there are lots of views everywhere,” Bravo said.
This time, Bravo chose to pursue a seat on the school board because of her interest in education policy, she said. When her children were young, she said she served as the PTA president at their elementary school and was in the building volunteering "almost daily."
As a board member, Bravo said she would work to improve communication between the board and the community. That could mean small changes, like spelling out acronyms whenever they're mentioned during a public meeting, or larger ones, like scheduling weekly or monthly forums for constituents to ask their elected officials questions, she said.
“Anybody who knows me knows I'm always available to talk," Bravo said.
Bravo said she'd also try to bolster training resources for special education staffers to avoid further misuse of physical restraint in the system, a problem that was identified in a December 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Justice. She said she'd need to do further research on the issue to determine specific solutions beyond those outlined in a settlement between FCPS and the DOJ.
"I'm not going to take those decisions lightly," she said.
Besides the changes she'd like to see in the school system, Bravo said she wanted to seek public office as a way to give back to Frederick County. Her family lost their home in a fire about a decade ago, and she said she was touched by the outpouring of support they received from their neighbors.
“I will do everything I can to give back to this community,” Bravo said, “because, honestly, it's done so much for me.”
The other candidates in the school board race are: Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Liz Barrett, David Brooks, Heather Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves, Tiffany Noble, Rayna Remondini, Cindy Rose, Dean Rose, Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.
(1) comment
An outstanding candidate. She has my vote and should have yours too.
