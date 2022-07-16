On Thursday, members of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 3285 presented Sgt. Kevin Britt, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) school resource officer (SRO) sergeant, with the 2021 VFW Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.
New to the FCSO SRO program during the 2020-2021 school year, Sgt. Britt was immediately met with numerous challenges upon taking this leadership position. Those challenges included multiple school threats, including threats directly tied to social media; transitioning students back to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic; and overseeing the Juvenile Education Diversion Initiative (JEDI).
The FCSO SRO Unit investigated 56 school threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Sgt. Britt’s leadership and prior experience as a criminal investigator contributed to the success in investigating each school threat and providing the proper disposition.
Frederick County Public School (FCPS) students transitioned back to the classroom twice a week at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year, and students returnrf full time to school during the fall of the 2021-2022 school year. Sgt. Britt worked with the other 15 FCSO SROs to ensure a smooth transition back to school for all students.
Working with the JEDI program, Sgt. Britt reviewed reports and charging documents for juveniles accused of crimes by the FCSO. He recommended if the juvenile was eligible for diversion and completed all necessary paperwork, demonstrating his commitment to exploring other options rather than arrest for juvenile offenders.
“Sgt. Britt remains committed to the FCSO, Frederick County Public Schools staff, students, and parents to fulfill the mission of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO SRO commander. “He continues to meet every challenge with success and diligently works to develop and assist our FCSO SROs.”
