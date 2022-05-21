The Costume Society of America has announced that the Brunswick Heritage Museum is the recipient of the 2022 CSA Small Museums Collection Care Grant by virtue of a proposal to provide optimum care for approximately 200 costume and textile collection objects. Garments, uniforms, hats, accessories and quilts dating between the late 18th century and the middle of the 20th century will be assessed and rehoused with funds from this grant. This project follows the recommendations of an Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) report that was conducted in 2021. The Brunswick Heritage Museum, located in Brunswick, works to preserve and interpret the history of this small railroad city. The Brunswick Heritage Museum’s mission “to tell the story of Brunswick, past to present, through dynamic presentations and programs for history lovers and rail fans of all ages,” is carried out by dedicated volunteers, including two unpaid quarter-time staff.

