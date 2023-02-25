I hope that when Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater mulls over what to include or exclude from her forthcoming budget that she considers that every dollar added to that budget is a dollar from the pockets of residents of Frederick County.
She needs to separate what people need versus what people want.
When people think that more money is no issue, they begin to act like young kids in a candy store, where they ask for one of everything without considering the costs.
Frederick County is not like the federal government, which prints more money out of thin air.
Careful consideration must be given to the actual needs of the county, with a prejudice toward being a good steward of the people’s hard-earned money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.