Confirmed cases
Maryland: 292,904
Frederick County: 12,309
24-hour increase
Maryland: +3,146
Frederick County: +119
Confirmed deaths
Maryland: 5,960
Frederick County: 194
24-hour increase
Maryland: +47
Frederick County: +2
Seven-day rolling positivity rate
Maryland: 9.44 percent
Frederick County: 11.4 percent
Current hospitalizations
Maryland: 1,862
Frederick County: 51
Patients in ICU
Maryland: 444
Frederick County: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.