Eric Stephens discussed an upcoming charity basketball game between the Harlem Wizards and local participants, and i9Sports of Frederick and Carroll Counties at the Kiwanis Club of Frederick’s Aug. 23 meeting.
Stephens expressed excitement about the basketball game between the Harlem Wizards, a basketball team fashioned after the Harlem Globetrotters, and Team Frederick.
The game will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Frederick Community College, with a Harlem Wizards meet-and-greet for children beginning an hour before the contest. Stephens has already received commitments from Frederick County school principals, coaches and athletes, and public officials such as Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando to play for Team Frederick.
Team Frederick’s roster also includes Aje Hill (founder of I Believe in Me), Aaron Vetter (founder of City Youth Matrix), Timika Thrasher (CEO of the Boys & Girls Club), Josh Funk (CEO of Rehab 2 Perform), Danny Farrar (CEO of Soldierfit), Brandon Chapman (Frederick Housing Authority mentor/88 Visual), Shana Knight (OED and Soul Street), Tiana Massaquoi (Girls on the Run), Evan Bates (YMCA), Kiwanian Jeremy Poling (NFM Lending), Scott Marceron (owner of Let There Be Rock School) and several others.
For more information on the Harlem Wizards, visit vimeo.com/manage/videos/344185494.
Proceeds from this event will be evenly distributed between five local nonprofits that help children in Frederick: The Boys & Girls Club, I Believe in Me, City Youth Matrix, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and i9 Sports Association.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a franchise of i9 Sports Association Inc, i9Sports of Frederick and Carroll Counties supports youth sports leagues and programs that are independent of public school programs. Its goal is to help level the playing field so that all eligible children can gain sports experiences regardless of their ability to pay for equipment, uniforms and related fees.
The Kiwanis Club of Frederick usually meets at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at Frederick Elks Lodge No. 684, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick, MD 21702. For more information about membership, email Lauri Cutting at Lauruscut@gmail.com.
