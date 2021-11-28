Choral Arts Society of Frederick Spreads Joy with First In-Person Performance Since COVID-19
After last year’s stay-at-home order prevented theater performances around the country, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick is pleased to be bringing beloved holiday classics back to the stage for an in-person performance sure to warm hearts of all ages! Boasting a long history of resiliency, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick formed during the Second World War and is Frederick County’s oldest community chorus. Nothing -- not even COVID-19 -- has forced them to stop performing permanently. Their holiday performance, Sparkle, Twinkle, Jingle.... Finally!, on December 3, 2021, at 7:30 pm will mark their first in-person show since the pandemic began.
Eager to share their joy for music, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick’s 50-person ensemble will be singing an enchanting selection of holiday music. Their triumphant return back to a physical stage has been long-awaited by members and the community. In this spirit, this year’s holiday performance not only celebrates the joy of the holiday season but the joy of being able to sing together again. Accompanied on the piano by Dr. John Wickelgren, and featuring Men’s Chorus Master Samuel Livermore with a special ensemble, the concert will celebrate the homegrown strengths and talents of its members.
Keeping in tune with the diverse and multicultural population of Frederick County, the performance features songs celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and other winter classics. As a special feature, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick ensemble member Elena Lazo will be giving a solo performance of the classic Christmas song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, accompanied by Staininger.
“We are so proud to be doing this, and we thank our community and sponsors for supporting us. We are beyond thrilled to be back in live performances!” says Lynn Staininger, Choral Arts Society of Frederick Artistic Director. “Sparkle, Twinkle, Jingle.... Finally! is a wonderful makeup of fun holiday tunes and traditional favorites, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”
This one-hour-long performance is more than your typical holiday concert; it’s a celebration of togetherness. The Choral Arts Society of Frederick’s brilliant performance will be filled with authentic passion, and delight is guaranteed. You won’t want to miss it!
Join the Choral Arts Society of Frederick on Friday, December 3, from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm in the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit https://casof.org/tickets/. Tickets may be purchased between now and December 2. Advanced ticket sales only. Masks are required in the theater.
As an organization, the Choral Arts Society of Frederick seeks to build a vibrant, inclusive, multi-generational community through the study and performance of quality choral music. The Choral Arts Society of Frederick ensemble welcomes singers with various musical backgrounds and experiences and is composed of trained and self-taught performers. Learn more about the Choral Arts Society of Frederick at https://casof.org/.
