Thursday, Dec. 24, is Christmas Eve. Friday, Dec. 25, is Christmas Day. Many businesses and government offices will be closed or have reduced hours. Here are some to be aware of.
The customer service offices of The Frederick News-Post will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31 and will be closed all day Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Business offices of The Frederick News-Post will close at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31; and will be closed all day Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
CITY OF FREDERICK GOVERNMENTThe City of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 to observe Christmas and New Year’s Day. Some service schedules will change.
• Parking — No payment is required at City garages and meters beginning Dec. 25 through Dec. 28 at 6 a.m. and again on Jan. 1.
• Residential trash collection — There will be no trash collection service on the following two holidays: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. If you usually set out your household trash on Thursday evening for Friday collection, set your trash out Sunday evening for Monday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
• Residential yard waste collection — There will be no yard waste collection on the following two holidays: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Jan. 4.
• Business district trash collection — Commercial downtown business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
• Recycling — Commercial business recycling service (not residential): Recycling will not be collected on on the following two holidays: Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It will resume on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, following the respective holiday.
• Residential recycling — Refer to Frederick County recycling holiday schedule at https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
• Recreation — The William Talley Fitness Center will offer the following holiday hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENTFrederick County Government services will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday. Work will resume at its regularly scheduled hours on Dec. 28.
Services will also be closed on Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday and will return to regularly scheduled hours on Jan. 4.
Additional information regarding the schedule:
• Animal Control and Adoption Center remains closed to the public. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol or 301-600-1603.
• Frederick County Board of Elections and Department of Social Services will be closed Dec. 24 -25 and Jan 1. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections or 301-600-VOTE (8683) and www.dhs.maryland.gov or 301-600-4555, respectively.
• The Landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed on Dec. 25, and Jan 1, and there will be no curbside recycling pick-up. All recycling and collections will shift one day later than the normal schedule for the remainder of the week. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle or 301-600-2960.
• Frederick County Public Libraries. will be closed Dec 24 and 25, and Jan 1. Virtual resources and services are still available 24/7 at: www.fcpl.org
• Frederick County Health Department: All division services will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1, and re-open Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. Details: [www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept]www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept or call 301-600-1029.
• TransIT Services on Dec. 24,TransIT-plus (demand response) and peak Connector service will not operate; Connector service will operate on a limited weekday schedule. On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, there will be no services. On Dec. 31, TransIT services will be open; TransIT-plus will operate and Connector service with peak service will operate on a limited weekday schedule. Complete holiday schedules are listed on the Rider Bulletin page. Details: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit or 301-600-2065.
• Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney Office District and Circuit Courts are closed Dec. 24, 25 and Dec. 31, and Jan 1. State’s Attorney offices will also be closed.
• Call 301-600-9000 or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.
OTHER CLOSINGSThe town offices of Brunswick will be closed Dec. 24 (also Employee Appreciation Day), Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The town offices of Myersville will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.
The town offices of Thurmont will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Offices will close at noon Dec. 31 and will be closed all day Jan. 1.
Walkersville’s town hall will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.
The town offices of Emmitsburg will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
The town offices of Mount Airy will be closed all day Dec. 24 and 25. Offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31, and closed all day Jan. 1.
Post Offices nationwide will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Some locations may have limited hours on Christmas Eve. Check with your local Post Office for hours of operation. All locations will be open after the holidays and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared Dec. 24 a state holiday. Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed. They will also be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
