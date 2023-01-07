On Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan, trendy shops have for the most part replaced the art galleries that made up the majority of the art scene in the neighborhood, including, La Paleta and Sew Loka, which previously housed Mesheeka Cultural Art Center & Gift Shop, Resistance, Decolonization, Ice Cream & Arte. Closing the galleries is blamed on gentrification in the area. Photographed Dec. 26, 2019, in San Diego. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)