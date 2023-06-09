Frederick's Planning Commission could decide Monday night on whether to recommend that the mayor and aldermen annex two properties near the Monocacy River into the city.
The commission is scheduled to consider whether the two properties — one along Gas House Pike and one on Linganore Road — should be added to the city at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The commission could wait to make a recommendation on the annexations if members feel they need more information or have questions, but the intention is to make recommendations on the two properties to the mayor and board Monday evening, Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city, wrote in an email Friday.
The Planning Commission recommendation is required before the items can move to the aldermen for a vote.
One property, known as the Mercer Property, would add more than 106 acres of agriculturally zoned property to the city in the 6900 block of Linganore Road, between the Monocacy River and the Lake Linganore area.
The other, a group of three parcels collectively known as the Toms property, would add 136 acres of agricultural land along Gas House Pike northeast of the city boundary.
The applicant for both annexations is the commercial real estate company TrammellCrow Company, which is proposing that both properties be rezoned for light industrial use.
If they're annexed, TrammellCrow would integrate the two properties into its nearby Frederick Commerce Center, Bruce Dean, a Frederick attorney handling the annexation requests, said Friday.
In January, Frederick County's Division of Planning and Permitting expressed concern about truck traffic using Linganore Road, a section of which the county does not consider suitable for such traffic.
In a response, Dean wrote that if both annexations are approved, trucks would have access to the Mercer property from Gas House Pike via a road extended through the Toms property.
A driveway would then be added to allow cars and emergency vehicles to get access from Linganore Road, but would be narrow enough to deter trucks from using it, he wrote.
(1) comment
Quote:
"A driveway would then be added to allow cars and emergency vehicles to get access from Linganore Road, but would be narrow enough to deter trucks from using it, he wrote."
That's doubtful. If it's wide enough for emergency vehicles, it's wide enough for trucks.
If they were serious about prohibiting truck traffic they would do what some commercial establishments do -- install an I-beam over the road. My wife and I have seen that done to prevent semis from accessing retail parking lots, often where overnight truck parking is prohibited.
Of course that might block larger emergency vehicles. It's probably best to scrap the entire project and build a nice park. [cool]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.