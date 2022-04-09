Frederick will work with a local company to start a composting pilot program that could provide a model for the rest of the city.
The $100,000 program with Key City Compost will collect compostable materials from up to 877 homes in Neighborhood Advisory Councils 5 and 11 over about six months. Data from the program will help the city determine whether to expand collection.
“This is a big project. It’s very exciting. It’s a big step toward our carbon emission reduction,” Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby told the mayor and aldermen at a meeting Thursday night.
The aldermen unanimously voted to approve the plan.
The city adopted a resolution in 2020 that set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2010 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050, and to use all possible efforts to safely remove carbon from the atmosphere.
Residents will be able to sign up for the program for $19 a month through Key City’s online registration program.
Key City Compost founder Phil Westcott said it makes their job easier when more people participate.
Any time you make it easier for people to compost, whether through increased awareness or making it easier for people to participate, it helps them better meet their mission of diverting food waste from landfills, he said.
Serving single-family, condominiums and town houses in the two Neighborhood Advisory Councils will help them learn how to educate different types of homes on the importance of composting, Willoughby said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash said the program is a classic example of the city using a private sector business’s expertise.
The city expects the pilot program to be finished by the end of 2022.
