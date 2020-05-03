The Civil War Trails — a system of open-air walking and driving tours that take visitors through the sites of historic moments of the Civil War — have seen an increase in interest since the beginning of social distancing measures.
Civil War Trails are currently in six states, and provide a tourist attraction for numerous municipalities. While Executive Director Drew Gruber said travel to each community they serve has lowered dramatically, locals are finding more use in the trails.
“In the last several weeks, as people started to better understand how to work within the confines of each of the governor’s orders, and also when and where to travel responsibly, a lot of people started to remember that as an open air museum our sites are outside and mostly accessible in a very socially responsible way,” Gruber said.
Frederick has had Civil War Trails since 2002, said John Fieseler, executive director of Visit Frederick.
“They continue to be very popular, and particularly now in the midst of the pandemic, one of the things we’re seeing with our ... website and what we also see in national traveller sentiment data is that there is increasing interest in things like driving tours as people start making plans to get out and about again and be mindful of social distancing,” Fieseler said.
Frederick County features the Antietam Campaign, Gettysburg Campaign, and another trail that covers several events of 1864. The Civil War Trails website, civilwartrails.org, features an interactive map where those interested in visiting the sites can find the ones closest to them and plan their trip.
“So in each of these instances the Civl War Trails are open, of course we would encourage people if they’re going to visit us to practice safe and responsible travel and interactions,” Gruber said.
The trail have been essentially helpful for parents, many of whom have been unexpectedly thrust into the role of teacher. The trails can be a great supplement to history lessons, or make a good field trip for families who need time to get outside.
Fieseler said the sites all have good parking nearby, so people who would rather not walk a lot or travel outside can make more of a driving tour out of it.
While the trails have been especially helpful during the pandemic, both Fieseler and Gruber said they will be especially helpful even once travel restrictions have been lifted.
More people will be willing to drive and take road trips before they will be ready to fly, according to travel sentiment surveys.
Fieseler said most people who visit Frederick already drive, so the tourism industry should be able to bounce back. Additionally, he said heritage tourists are considered to be great tourists to have becaues they spend more time and money in each location than other travelers. ‘
“As nonessential travel restrictions get lifted, we think this is the kind of that people will be anxious to do early on,” Fieseler said.
Gruber has sent over 3,000 brochures pertaining to trails in Frederick, Washington and Carroll Counties in the last month, many of which went to cities far outside Frederick.
“We know that folks are going to be interested in outdoor amenities, taking hikes, going camping, seeing local art and historic sites,” Gruber said. “And we’re very excited to be part of that strong recovery in the post-COVID era.”
