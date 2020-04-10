Frederick’s Collective Church has had more people attending its online services in the time of the coronavirus than ever attended in person.
“The engagement from person to person is really high, because you can tell they miss each other,” said Michael Bartlett, the lead pastor of the two-year-old church that worships in the auditorium of West Frederick Middle School. “But it’s a good kind of escape for 50 minutes on a Sunday. It’s not perfect, but you can tell people recognize, ‘I’m not here alone and people see me.’”
Collective has gone a slightly different route than other churches since the pandemic hit. While many churches live stream services to Facebook, Collective pre-films its services in an old synagogue on West 2nd Street, which a friend lets them borrow. The team then edits the video and uses Facebook Premiere to stream it at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Premiere helped the church when Facebook Live struggled during the first couple of Sundays after the stay-at-home orders went into effect, Bartlett said.
Pre-recording also allows the five staff members and eight church leaders to interact with the congregation instead of focusing all of their efforts on running the live stream.
“It’s changed a little bit of how we do things, but ultimately we feel really lucky that we have a space to do it in, and very, very very talented people who help us pull it all together,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett attributes the increase in attendance to members of the church recommending it to their friends. Many people, he said, want to come to the church but never have. Now, with so much time on their hands and little to lose, people are flocking in.
When Bartlett was in ministry school, his teachers told him that being a pastor is hard because of the vulnerability that comes with the job. But Bartlett thinks that it’s actually more vulnerable to go to church, especially if it’s your first time.
“Vulnerability is not controlling the outcome, nobody that walks into a church controls the outcome,” he said. “The church, the staff does, the leaders do.”
The recorded services can offer a bit of anonymity for the attendees, who won’t show up in the premiere chat unless they send a message or have mutual friends in the chat. They can watch from home, even on their own schedule since the video stays up after it premieres.
“You can be in your pajamas and drink your own coffee and watch without the fear of ‘Will people love me, will I be welcomed here,’” Bartlett said. “We’ve seen a lot of people who in the last four weeks have jumped on, and they’re becoming more consistent, they’re kind of presenting themselves.”
For Easter Sunday, Collective Church is planning on having a pretty typical service, Bartlett said, with a focus on connection and community.
“I want people to know that even though you can’t be in a building or even all together on Sunday morning, Easter is still Easter, and hope is still hope,” Bartlett said.
Church leaders are asking attendees to fill out a “connection card” where they can write their name and anything they might need. The church is planning to write handwritten thank you notes to everybody who fills out a card — something they would never have the time to do outside of the stay-at-home order.
“Social media can be a really negative thing, but right now what we’re seeing is people are being more honest about their struggles, not in a complaining way ... and so my staff knows, if people are saying, ‘Hey this is hard, you need to let them know that we see them,’” Bartlett said.
The church is currently renovating an old warehouse to use as a permanent location, and have gone forward with their plans while making sure everyone is remaining safe. Not knowing when the church will be able to meet again in person, Bartlett wonders if they have already had their last service at West Frederick Middle. He wants to give it a proper goodbye.
He’s also planning on continuing online services even after they can meet in person, to allow people who prefer watching from home to continue to do so.
More than anything, he hopes that anyone interested in a church can use this time to look into their options, whether it be a drive-in service in Frederick or an online service from somewhere across the country.
“If we do what’s best for the community, we’ll do what’s best for our church. And what’s best for our community is staying away from each other, which stinks,” Bartlett said. “But at the same time, the hope doesn’t change, the community doesn’t change, the joy doesn’t change.”
