For the second time in roughly a week, about 100 parents and community members packed a tense and often emotional school board meeting to respond to potential changes in Frederick County Public Schools’ health curriculum.
Updates to the curriculum — which the state board of education mandated in what it says is an effort to make lessons more inclusive of a variety of sexual orientations and gender identities — weren’t on the agenda at Wednesday night’s meeting. But that didn’t stop scores of people from turning out to vehemently oppose them.
The room Wednesday night was split nearly in half, with many on one side toting bright red signs that read “stop sexualizing our children” and many on the other wearing rainbow colors. Those opposed to the proposed change to the curriculum argued it was age-inappropriate during the public comment period of the meeting, calling the framework “intentional sexual indoctrination” and “nothing short of child abuse.”
Parents upset by the curriculum framework repeatedly used the word “grooming” to describe it and said it would facilitate pedophilia.
Those in favor of the changes, meanwhile, told board members about health disparities that LGBTQ youth face and argued that opposition to them was based in homophobia.
School board members had the chance to speak on the issue for the first time since a chaotic committee meeting last week forced the issue into the public spotlight.
"I feel as though I'm back in the '70s," board member Karen Yoho said. "It was commonplace to conflate those in the LGBTQ+ community with pedophiles. That was commonplace. And boy, I really thought we were past all that. I'm sorry I'm so naive."
Community members and an array of school board candidates seized upon language in the state curriculum framework last week that says elementary school children should “recognize a range of ways people identify and express their gender." The framework also says students should learn that “it is important to treat people of all gender identities with dignity and respect.”
District officials will develop specific unit and lesson plans over the next six to eight months, board president Brad Young said, and will communicate the framework standards in "an age-appropriate way." The state approved its new guidelines back in 2019, and all of the local board's meetings on the subject have been public.
Still, meeting attendees Wednesday accused board members of enacting the changes in secret.
Unlike last week's Family Life Advisory Committee meeting, Wednesday's meeting went on as scheduled and without major disruptions. Still, attendees opposed to the curriculum change frequently interrupted other speakers during public comment. One man was asked to leave after shouting over speakers several times, and he did so willingly.
Board member Sue Johnson read a children’s book at the meeting, attempting to show attendees how the issues at hand could be addressed with young children.
“Some families are big. Some families are small,” the book began. On a later page, it read: “Some families have two moms or two dads. Some families have one parent instead of two. All families like to celebrate special days together.”
Johnson and her colleagues became emotional as they addressed the crowd. They attempted to explain the curriculum approval process and condemned the crowd's inflammatory accusations of pedophilia.
Board member Liz Barrett spoke about trying to come out to her mother in seventh grade. Barrett's mother cut her off before she could finish, she recalled, and told her: "You're going to have a hard life."
"My life is not hard," Barrett said Wednesday. "My life is quite happy and satisfying. What's hard is knowing that there are people in this community who are dead-set on not accepting every child as they are."
