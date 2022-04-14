For the second time in roughly a week, about 100 parents and community members packed a tense and often emotional school board meeting to respond to potential changes in Frederick County Public Schools’ health curriculum.
Updates to the curriculum — which the state board of education mandated in what it says is an effort to make lessons more inclusive of a variety of sexual orientations and gender identities — weren’t on the agenda at Wednesday night’s meeting. But that didn’t stop scores of people from turning out to vehemently oppose them.
The room Wednesday night was split neatly in half, with many on one side toting bright red signs that read “stop sexualizing our children” and many on the other wearing rainbow colors. Those opposed to the proposed change to the curriculum argued it was age-inappropriate during the public comment period of the meeting, calling the framework “intentional sexual indoctrination” and “nothing short of child abuse.”
Parents upset by the curriculum framework repeatedly used the word “grooming” to describe it and said it would facilitate pedophilia.
Those in favor of the changes, meanwhile, told board members about health disparities that LGBTQ youth face and argued that opposition to them was based in homophobia.
School board members had the chance to speak on the issue for the first time since a chaotic committee meeting last week forced the issue into the public spotlight.
"I feel as though I'm back in the '70s," board member Karen Yoho said. "It was commonplace to conflate those in the LGBTQ+ community with pedophiles. That was commonplace. And boy, I really thought we were past all that. I'm sorry I'm so naive."
Community members and an array of school board candidates seized upon language in the state curriculum framework last week that says elementary school children should “recognize a range of ways people identify and express their gender." The framework also says students should learn that “it is important to treat people of all gender identities with dignity and respect.”
District officials will develop specific unit and lesson plans over the next six to eight months, board president Brad Young said, and will communicate the framework standards in "an age-appropriate way." Once the board approves a curriculum, it will be on public display for families to review, Young said.
The state approved its new guidelines back in 2019, and all of the local board's meetings on the subject have been public.
Still, meeting attendees Wednesday accused board members of enacting the changes in secret. Many parents argued they should be allowed to opt out of certain parts of the curriculum framework.
The state framework says parents cannot opt out until their child reaches fourth grade. But FCPS' curriculum and instruction director Kevin Cuppett said local school boards have the power to change that threshold.
Board member Jason Johnson said he'd like to see district staff prepare a presentation on parents' opt-out options. He received enthusiastic applause from those opposed to the framework.
"I do not believe FCPS’s duty to educate its students supersedes the rights of parents to raise their children," Johnson said in his comments. "I believe this right includes introductions and discussions around sex and sexuality."
Unlike last week's Family Life Advisory Committee meeting, Wednesday's meeting went on as scheduled and without major disruptions. Still, attendees frequently interrupted other speakers during public comment. One man was asked to leave after shouting over speakers several times, and he did so willingly.
Board member Sue Johnson read a children’s book at the meeting, attempting to show attendees how the issues at hand could be addressed with young children.
“Some families are big. Some families are small,” the book began. On a later page, it read: “Some families have two moms or two dads. Some families have one parent instead of two. All families like to celebrate special days together.”
Johnson and some of her colleagues became emotional as they addressed the crowd. They attempted to explain the curriculum approval process, and several said each framework standard would likely only translate into a line or two of a classroom lesson. Most members expressed support for the state's framework, while acknowledging that the topics would need to be handled sensitively. But most also forcefully condemned the crowd's accusations of pedophilia.
"To say that a teacher — because they are having a conversation in a classroom — is trying to sexualize a child, is just awful," board member Jay Mason said. "Absolutely awful."
Board member Liz Barrett spoke about trying to come out to her mother in seventh grade. Barrett's mother cut her off before she could finish, she recalled, and told her: "You're going to have a hard life."
"My life is not hard," Barrett said Wednesday. "My life is quite happy and satisfying. What's hard is knowing that there are people in this community who are dead-set on not accepting every child as they are."
As Barrett's comments went on, the crowd became impatient.
"Don't give us a sermon," one man told her. He then left the room.
Children are gathering in a mass location (public schools) coming from all walks of life and all types of households. What is so wrong with recognizing that kids come from all different scenario's... teach them to be polite and respectful to each other regardless. And then get back to the purpose of required education - teach our kids! (Reading, Writing, Math, Skill sets, etc.)
Are the people that are outspoken here teachers or school staff? How do you think staff are supposed to address the different households kids come from, which yes, kids as young as pre-school will recognize when the kids are talking with each other.
Pretty soon you won't have any educators because there will be so many rules that can be easily broken on how they address their population of students. How are you supposed to "opt-out" kids from talking about the logistic breakdown of students in their class?
cyntiast - [thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
These MAGA-hat wearing, sign -carrying people of questionable "conscience" will very soon be regurgitating what playwright David Mamet claimed on Fox News this past weekend:
"That “teachers are inclined, particularly men, because men are predators, to pedophilia. If there’s no community control of the schools, what we have is kids being not only indoctrinated but groomed, in a very real sense, by people who are, whether they know it or not, sexual predators,”.
This too, will be coming soon to a school, a neighborhood, a Board meeting near you. Lathered up torch carrying accusers...sure there are witches in their midst, getting ready to set fire to the byres out of their holy righteousness to "protect the children" from their teachers.
But who protects the children from them.......? And who will now protect the teachers from this heinous assault on their character, when the torch-bearers know its "the truth" because they heard it on Fox State TV?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] (my highest rating)
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Same
It is also up for my official Post of the Month Award.
Mrs M - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Once again, the FNP has fallen in line to support the liberal State and BOE agenda. THE issue (and not mentioned in this article) is allowing parents to OPT-OUT of this curriculum for their K-3rd grade child, to bring up their child based on their family values and beliefs. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a parent is "a person who brings up and cares for another." "Bring up" means to look after a child until they are an adult. Mr. Ryan Jako, a K-Gr1 teacher, presented another perspective last evening related to the ability of the K-3rd grade mind to capture and understand the State-mandated (and soon to be FCPS) teachings. Watch Mr. Jako in this 3-minute video from 2:08:20 to 2:11:20… https://fcpsmd.new.swagit.com/videos/167393?ts=7602.
BOE member J. Johnson was the only member to verbalize at last evening's meeting that he would support the BOE review process to ensure the OPT-OUT option was considered...how novel that of the seven members, he was the only one willing to support parents. Please allow parents to be parents.
The issue of parental rights alone should send a message to our community regarding the need to clean house (come July and November) both at the local and State level. Recall that this issue came from our BLUE state thinking in Annapolis.
At the end of the BOE meeting, the public was invited to apply to volunteer for FCPS committees. The committees noted by BOE member Ms. Barrett included FLAC and several other committees. The FLAC has gone dark on their FCPS website with no meetings scheduled and a note that they are not accepting applications. The FLAC silence continues the BOE's lack of transparency in findings from the recent county-wide survey. This would have been a perfect time for a meaningful "common ground," engaging, thoughtful post/comment from FLAC. Instead, we are guessing about their next steps in making recommendations to the BOE. Remember too that the BOE chooses the FLAC members from the volunteer applicants. This is an incestuous process.
BOE members have been commenting that the Board “is not a political body.” Following the FLAC meeting and last evening’s meeting and the disdain for parental rights, I would respectfully disagree with the comment. In addition, I’d like to suggest that the attire for the publicly facing BOE meeting be set as business or business casual. A T-shirt with one’s political leanings is not appropriate for a BOE member at a BOE meeting.
To our community…this is not an LGBTQI+ issue...it is a parental rights issue. The FNP and BOE and the State are messing with mama and papa bear. Parents, please make sure that the people you vote for in July and November are in-step with parental rights along with your family values and beliefs. It’s time to take back our nation, State, and County. Time for a 2022 housecleaning!
geoffsail
Excellent informative comment. This is what the comment section could be like.
geoffsail
you state: to bring up their child based on their family values and beliefs. ...no one is asking you to bring up your children any other way, the school is not parenting your child, you are, why are you so willing to cede your parenting skills to the schools, that's on you buddy, because the way you are talking you seemed to have forgotten who the actual parent is, ....if your family values and beliefs are strong and have a solid foundation, those are the beliefs and values are what will guide your children, nothing the school teaches them about LGBTQ+ people should be able to sway them from your families "beliefs and values"..right? Learning about LGBTQ+ people are not going to make them into LGBTQ+ people, you understand that right? It may make them more tolerant on themselves..and you as a parent should be grateful for that, because your child may not feel comfortable coming to you...
You are the ones, the parents, that have the most influence on your children not the schools....if you have provided your children with a solid foundation that was built on values and beliefs, nothing from the outside world will be able to knock them off that foundation..NOTHING.
I raised my children as Atheists...in a state with a predominate religion, Mormonism...in schools that were filled with Mormon thinking people-educators..the Mormon influences were all over the place...and guess what my children grew-up and still are Atheists....because our family values and beliefs were and still are the strongest influencers in their lives...My children have a solid foundation of beliefs and values...so I guess I just don't understand the outrage?
I did watch Mr. Jako...let's just say I would be concerned to have my non-believing children in his class...
Should parents be able to opt out of anything? Perhaps opt out of math or history or social studies? Should school just be a la cart? Of course not; this is something kids NEED to know. It is NOT harmful.
Agreed shiftless88...it is NOT harmful to learn about LGBTQ+ people....If someone could explain how that is harmful I'm all ears...or eyes in this case....anyone care to explain to us how this harms children to learn about tolerance and respect of LGBTQ+ people?
Give us some evidence of harm....JSK, and the others this is your chance to prove your case,,,plum you should chime in as well....
You have an OPT-OUT sir, just as Parents who objected to desegregation did in the 50’s and 60’s, they pulled their kids out of Public Schools and sent them to Private Schools, many that they started themselves. Why should the entire Public School Systems in the Country bend to the wishes of Right Wing Extremists? Kids need to be exposed to the real World, whether it is people of different race and Religion or people who were born LGBTQ+ or of different Political philosophies. You can’t just teach them to HATE (but they do) people of different race and Religion or people who were born LGBTQ+ or of different Political philosophies. If you can tell us of any LGBTQ+ person you personally know who told you they chose to be gay or they were taught to be gay please tell us about that.
The expression "a picture says a thousand words" has never been more true than the photo of those there to protest this. You immediately see the mentality, discrimination and hate. Many will disagree, but our former President is the one who sent the message that it was okay to act this way.
“Updates to the curriculum — which the state board of education mandated…” Do you know what “mandated” means?
They might know what Mandate means, but I guarantee most of them don't really know what is mandated and what will be taught. They are just looking for someone to blame that the 1950s are gone.
Children on their own will notice that some families have one parent, some have two dads, etc, I don’t understand what the purpose is of including this tidbit of information in the school kindergarten curriculum.
Some families go to synagogue on Friday nights and don’t ride in their cars on Saturdays. Some families pray five times a day facing East. Some families believe that you are going to hell unless you believe in Jesus, Are we also going to begin teaching this to kindergartners?
At the very least, allow parents to opt out of these “lessons”. Whatever dubious benefit there could be from saying “two mommies” out loud to a roomful of five year olds is really not worth going to the mat about.
Would you be happy if we also banned wearing crosses, yarmulkes, turbans, etc from schools? So the teachers wouldn’t have to teach religious tolerance of differences in families? Of course no.
Well. Somehow some children grew up to be adults who get very upset about the very idea of mentioning these different families.
I just finished viewing the public comment sections from last night's BOE meeting. The public comment was divided into two sections. It was much more informative watching the videos than relying on the FNP report.
If you are interested, links to view the public comment segments are listed below:
https://fcpsmd.new.swagit.com/videos/167393?ts=7602
https://fcpsmd.new.swagit.com/videos/167393?ts=15776
This is only about inclusivity and respect. It is not about indoctrination, sexualization, or pedophilia. Like Karen Yoho, I feel like we are back in the 1970s. There was literally a bible thumper who had to be thrown out for bad behavior, Another big ugg.
Elementary school is just too early for this. There needs to be a revision
Elementary school is not the same as when you went and kids know more than you give them credit for.
I have kids.
It’s not about school bus talk.
It’s about letting them be kids.
plum
this is about kids being kids...kids being tolerant and accepting of themselves first...then they are tolerant and accepting of those around them...
Duh.
That’s why it’s premature. Poor thinking.
" argued that opposition to them was based in homophobia." Duh!! Of course it is.
As taboo as homosexuality is in many parts of the world it seems the word homophobia is equally taboo in our culture. Why?
What creates the so called "homophobia?" Really? Why are people so strongly opposed to homosexuality? Are they just low intelligent, Neanderthals as some would like them portrayed? Or is that in itself a low intelligence portrayal?
It is time for some genuine honesty.
Archie Bunker
nelga, Why are you so strongly opposed to homosexuality? It is time for some genuine honesty.
👍👍👍public!
👍👍👍especially the last sentence for a change jsk.
JSK, You said it is time for genuine honesty, so say it once and for all. Maybe you will fell better after you let out that hate.
“I knew it. I’m surrounded by a**holes”
-Dark Helmet, 1987
I have no issue with homosexuality but I want the respect of the schoolboard that I want to teach those topics to my children when Im ready to do so not when the masses feel its appropriate. Since when did it become the Governments job to dictate when we teach our children about certain topics? I blame the masses of parents that dont want to be parents and put it on our educators to raise their children, to teach them civility and respect. Its no wonder the school board feels the need because less and less parents step up to the plate these days.
They aren’t teaching about sexuality they are teaching that families exist in many forms. Are you teaching heterosexual practices to your 5 year old kids? Ugh.
It’s mandated by the state.
Doesn’t mean that the mandate is logical
reds2193
I blame the masses of parents that don't teach their children civility and respect at home....I will use the meeting last week and the one last night as obvious examples of the masses of parents that don't teach civility and respect at home...because if you were teaching civility and respect at home you would not have shown up at these meetings and made fools of yourselves...I question how any one of these parents that showed up to these meetings are even capable of teaching civility and respect to their impressionable children at home..? You are contradicting yourself, do you realize that? You are why the schools have been tasked with the job of teaching civility and respect for LBGTQ+ people. You all are shooting yourselves in the foot, cutting your nose off to spite your face etc...and are too blind and too stupid to see...you are the problem parents...
I feel for your children and when they do start to question their sexuality, that they are going to be too afraid to come to you and explain how they are feeling inside and what they are experiencing inside themselves...if your child is gay, they were born that way(nothing is going to change that)...if your child sees you act like a fool over the schools teaching civility and respect for LGBTQ+ people they are going to know they have to hide themselves from you..you should be very concerned about that. I question the love you say you have for your children....
a child that has to hide themselves from their parents are the children that are going to be the ones that are at a higher risk to bully other children(because of the frustrations they feel inside), hurt themselves and be more at risk for committing suicide because of how awful you make them feel inside because of your behaviors...you know the saying, actions speak louder then words...your actions will speak louder to your children than any words you can utter(they see what you are doing, they know how you feel)..you want to teach your children civility and respect...stay home and show them civility and respect..sit down and have a talk with them, explain to them that you love them no matter what ......let them know you love them unconditionally with your words and your actions...remember we are all born the way we are born...you love your children prove it to them...
Would they show up and burn, loot and kill innocents if they taught civility as we watched during the summer of love?
what do you think pdl?
Pdl, no, of course not. Being taught civility will turn kids into sexualized, drug-addicted pedophiles.
