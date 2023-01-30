I rode the MARC train to Union Station for 10 years from stops at Monocacy, Metropolitan Grove and Boyds. It needs defending from the letter by Dave Diehl (“Financial and time costs add up in Frederick-D.C. commute,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 23).
The cost of taking MARC is nowhere near the $4,320 quoted. A monthly pass costs $243 per month, for an annual cost of $2,916. It’s even cheaper for seniors, students, and people with disabilities. With that alone, it’s a $1,400 savings.
Let’s compare the cost of MARC to the cost of driving. The trip from downtown is about 60 miles. An efficient gas-powered car generously gets 30 miles per gallon, so it burns 4 gallons round-trip.
For five days per week in the same 48 weeks, at $3.25 per gallon, the cost is already higher for driving at $3,120. Not to mention the cost and time of vehicle maintenance that comes with adding 20,000-plus miles of driving annually.
And, if it is convenient for you, parking at the Monocacy station behind Target on Md. 355 is free.
As for the time investment of taking a MARC train, the trip is not much longer than the drive, but with MARC, you can invest that time in yourself.
The drive to Washington, D.C., is a stress test that requires 100% focus.
The commute on MARC is less of an opportunity cost than an opportunity to do whatever you want and use any device that connects to the internet.
Things I have done include:
- Learned plumbing, carpentry, or any other type of home maintenance
- Studied a foreign language
- Ran fantasy football leagues
- Scheduled appointments
- Applied for jobs
- Texted people
- Finished crossword puzzles
- Made friends
- Slept
- Placed stock trades
- Website development
I work from home now, but if I still commuted to D.C., I would have written this letter on a MARC train. Most of these things are illegal, if not impossible. while driving.
Train travel has its issues. There are delays and safety concerns, but both of those issues apply to driving. as well.
My biggest gripe taking MARC from Monocacy was only having three boarding time options.
If you still commute to D.C., Silver Spring or Rockville, I recommend at least trying MARC. You might discover, as I did, it is way more convenient and cost effective than car commuting.
Tony Cane
Ijamsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.