Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) took action announcing the boys and girls state basketball championships this week are postponed until further notice in response to the new coronavirus. The postponement includes the games scheduled for the Frederick High School girls, Middletown High School girls and Oakdale High School boys teams.

Here's a list of other events in the coming dates that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

All public schools in Maryland will be closed March 16 to 27.

• St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, has canceled its Lenten fish fry Fridays, March 13 to April 3.

• The Republican Club of Frederick County has canceled its meeting for March 12.

• The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships that were scheduled to be played March 12 to 14 are postponed until further notice. This includes the games scheduled for the Frederick High School girls, Middletown High School girls and Oakdale High School boys teams.

Do you know of any other event cancelations? If your event is being moved, contact The Frederick News-Post at community@newspost.com.

• The Frederick County Senior Services Division has temporarily closed all senior centers to the public. The Frederick County senior centers are in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana. All activities, programs and events are canceled until further notice. The Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver two meals a day to home-bound adults, Monday through Friday, who meet eligibility guidelines. For more information, call 301-600-1234.

• Town Hall in Mount Airy will be closed for all public meetings in March and April unless otherwise noted. This includes volunteer committee meetings. Town Council and Planning Commission meetings are under consideration. Also, several events may be canceled or rescheduled. Visit www.mountairymd.gov for updates.

• The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department has canceled all events scheduled in the fire department social hall for a minimum of 30 days beginning March 14 until at least April 14. Canceled events include bingo on March 21, Lions Club breakfast on March 22, Safe and Sane bingo on March 27 and the Linganore Grange bingo on April 4.

• The Mount Airy Senior Center will be closed until further notice. Mac "The Caboose" will also be closed. www.mountairymd.gov.

• Maryland Department of National Resources has announced that the Cunningham Falls Maple Syrup Festival scheduled for two weekends, March 14-15 and March 21-22, has been canceled

• The lecture on ETPB, hosted by NAMI and scheduled for March 18 has been canceled.

• AARP #636 has canceled its luncheon meeting on March 19 at Dutch's Daughter. Further information about other meetings will be posted as necessary. Money sent in for the March meeting will be applied to the next luncheon.

• The Libertytown Unionville Lions benefit breakfast scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.

• The lecture by Doug Tallamy scheduled for March 22 at Hood College has been postponed.

• The turkey and oyster dinners scheduled for March 27 and 28 at Graceham Moravian Church are canceled.

• Maryland Ensemble Theatre's annual fundraiser Retro Prom has been rescheduled from March 28 to Aug. 22. For updates and changes to other MET events, visit www.marylandensemble.org.

• Laytonsville District Volunteer Fire Department's fundraising dinner scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. The LDVFD will evaluate the Mother's Day breakfast on May 10 as the date nears.

• The Mount Airy Lions Club is canceling two events — the Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 5 and the city-wide yard sale that was scheduled for April 25.

• The I Steadies 35th Anniversary Reunion Party originally planned for April 25, has been rescheduled to Oct. 17. For details, visit the I Steadies page on Facebook.

• All events at Hood College are canceled until further notice.

• Flying Dog Brewery has closed its tasting room and canceled all of its events until further notice. The brewery will continue other operations as normal.