The story “Free Range Humans set to open new arts venue inside FSK Mall” on page B1 of the June 17 edition incorrectly stated that Marci Shegogue is the Free Range Humans artistic director. She is the organization's music director.

The Don Felder concert, included on page B3 of the June 17 edition, has been canceled. The News-Post had not been notified prior to press time of the cancelation.

