The story “Free Range Humans set to open new arts venue inside FSK Mall” on page B1 of the June 17 edition incorrectly stated that Marci Shegogue is the Free Range Humans artistic director. She is the organization's music director.
The Don Felder concert, included on page B3 of the June 17 edition, has been canceled. The News-Post had not been notified prior to press time of the cancelation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.