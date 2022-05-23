Because of incorrect information provided to the News-Post by marketing firm Lawrence Howard & Associates, Inc., a story headlined “Company plans new warehouse project” that ran on Page A4 Saturday, May 21 listed the wrong address of a building that is to be demolished and included a photo of the wrong building. The property is located at 550 Highland Street. The story has been updated online.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription