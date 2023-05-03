The cover photo of the April 27 issue of 72 Hours misidentified the artist. Photographed with his piece “We Rise By Lifting Others” at Carroll Creek is Kirk Seese, not Davide Prete.
A story on Page D7 on Sunday about local robotics teams misstated how many teams competed in the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship in Houston. Over 600 teams competed.
