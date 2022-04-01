The Frederick County Council will hold a town hall meeting next Saturday focusing on farming, according to a release.
Council Vice President Michael Blue and council member Steve McKay will hold the meeting on April 9 at the Urbana Fire Hall at 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, the release said.
Open to the public, the meeting’s goal is to “have thoughtful discussion of the issues facing farmers and to share ideas for potential county [agricultural] legislation.”
— Patrick Kernan
