While most of Frederick County slept Thursday night, more coronavirus restrictions were being passed in a rare meeting for the county's Board of Health.
By the time residents awoke Friday, the virus was well on its way to setting a record for the most daily cases in Maryland (1,869), and confusion was beginning to reign about how the resolution was worded.
People wondered how restrictions would be enforced and the impact they might have on some local businesses.
Since mask wearing was now required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces with some exceptions, some wondered if they could now be fined for walking their dog or mowing their lawn without having one on.
And since gatherings were now limited to no more than 25 people or 25 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever is less, some local business owners were wondering how they might stay open with far less people coming through the door.
As Regulation 01-2020 went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, County Executive Jan Gardner was busy answering residents' questions and trying to tamp down some of the confusion that had ensued.
"We did this to stay ahead of the [coronavirus] surge," Gardner said flatly in a phone interview regarding restrictions passed well after 11 p.m. Thursday by a 7-1 vote from the Board of Health, which was meeting for the first time, by some estimates, in more than a decade.
Containing the virus has become an increasingly difficult task. On Friday alone, Frederick County reported 68 new COVID-19 infections, which is the second-highest spike of the pandemic.
Gardner said the county was on track to have its highest-ever weekly total of new coronavirus cases, with more than 300, and that six people were transported to Frederick Health Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. She said that too was the most in a single day.
"We had to do this, not just to protect public health, but to help ensure that our economy won't have to shut down again," Gardner said.
Yet, when Phil Dacey woke up Friday morning, there was anger and puzzlement coursing through his inbox in the form of roughly 40 new emails.
Dacey is a regulatory lawyer for the Department of Transportation who serves on the Frederick County Council and the county's Board of Health. He is used to working with complex legal documents on a regular basis.
As the Board of Health voted late Thursday, Dacey was the lone dissenting voice, saying the board had not done a good enough job explaining how the regulation would impact people's lives.
He said businesses owners were texting him during the meeting, telling him that they might not survive if capacity was capped at 25 people or 25 percent.
Dacey also objected to the late timing of the vote, saying the public had not had much of a chance to weigh in on the regulation and that allowing them to do so might alter it significantly. He advocated for the board to table the vote until next week, which would allow more time for some the of issues and concerns to be addressed.
"My biggest objection was this was done in the dark of night and we don't know who is affected," Dacey said in a phone interview Friday. "[The ensuing confusion] is a perfect example of why anything we pass needs to be vetted. It can have all sorts of unintended consequences. There was no rush to get something passed. We were already under the protection of the governor's order. I feel we did a real disservice to the people of Frederick County."
Gardner pushed back on the timing of passing the regulation, saying there was no time to wait with coronavirus cases surging.
On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered all restaurants and bars to operate at no more than 50 percent capacity. They had been operating at 75 percent for more than a month in Frederick County.
The county's regulation limits indoor capacity for bars, breweries, distilleries, event venues and several other businesses at 25 people or 25 percent, whichever is less. But that only applies to planned or organized gatherings, "not the day-to-day business operations of the affected venues," according to Vivian Laxton, the communications director for Frederick County Government.
The businesses and institutions most impacted by the regulation, Laxton said, are gyms and fitness centers, which are capped at 25 percent capacity, and religious facilities, which have to pull back from 75 to 50 percent capacity.
Masks, meanwhile, must be worn in outdoor public spaces, but not when physical distancing can be maintained with non-family members.
"We just want people to comply [with the regulation]," Gardner said. "We are not trying to be heavy-handed about enforcement."
Violators of Regulation 01-2020 are subject to civil, not criminal penalties. First-time offenders can be fined $250 dollars. Second-time offenders can receive a $250 penalty, and any subsequent offense can carry a $500 fine.
The regulation gives broad authority to County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer when it comes to enforcing the restrictions. She can appoint various designees to issue citations.
Gardner said they would mostly be county health department employees, and there wouldn't be a large group of uniformed citizens issuing citations to people. The focus would mainly be on making sure businesses comply, she said.
"These are not strangers in the community," Gardner said. "They are professional people who have been doing this for a long time."
