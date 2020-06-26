Carroll Doggett stood in the gymnasium of Western Maryland College decorating for a Halloween party.
Doggett, who was preparing to be a pastor, played the organ for each Wednesday night chapel service. And a freshman on campus would be delivering this week’s particular service. So she walked into the gymnasium and gave Carroll the hymns he would play that week.
“That was the beginning of a friendship,” Carroll said, more than three quarters of a century later.
And the friendship became so much more than that.
Carroll and Nan Doggett, the freshman who gave Carroll the hymns that day in the Western Maryland College gymnasium, celebrated 75 years of marriage on May 30. Carroll, 97, and Nan, 94, now live at Homewood at Crumland Farms in the independent living homes.
Carroll’s eyesight and his hearing are failing him. He can no longer play the organ or the piano. But when he wants Nan to join on a phone call for this story, he pauses the conversation to walk and grab her a phone, ever the gentleman she fell in love with.
The couple got close shortly after that day in the gymnasium. They began taking walks after dinner on the campus that is now McDaniel College. They both studied for careers in the church, so they had that in common. But, as their relationship grew with the end of WWII, they also had an interest in international relations.
“We were both interested in the United Nations and peace in the world,” Carroll said.
They dated for a year-and-a-half before Carroll was set to do his three-year seminary studies in New York City. He asked Nan, then a sophomore, to marry him and follow him to Brooklyn.
She agreed.
“We were very happy together," said Nan, who would finish her college years at Barnard College. “We didn’t want to be separated when he finished college.”
They married May 30, 1945.
The church became a beacon for the family. They both worked in several churches for much of their professional lives, including starting Loch Raven United Methodist Church from scratch in 1951. Carroll served as the pastor there, and the couple went door-to-door through neighborhoods in the Towson area to recruit potential members. At their first service, 100 people came.
When the Doggett’s left more than a decade later, the church had 1,200 members.
Regardless of where the family lived, whether it be New York, York, Pa., or Maryland, the church remained a large part of their lives. Even their free time. Churches saw a boom in membership after the war, and the Doggett’s were no different.
“It was a large period of church growth,” Carroll said. “And the church was very meaningful to us in our growing years.”
Nan added they took note of many adults they admired who were involved in the church and followed in those footsteps.
The Doggett’s didn’t always have money to take lavish vacations, but the church gave them vacation time. So they usually used it on camping trips for them and their three kids: Sandra, Kim and Martha.
They loved New Germany State Park in Garrett County, where they could swim in the lake, or hike the trails. Lake George in New York was the family’s favorite spot to go though. They would canoe out to an island with the kids and stay in a tent for a week. Nan recalls a boat the dubbed “the ice pirate” that would deliver ice for them to put in the ice box to get them through the week.
“We really had a very placid and happy life without any great challenges,” Nan said. “We wanted our children to realize the preciousness of family life and build lives that are fulfilling as a family.”
Today, they continue going to chapel services together at Homewood. They have three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Seeing their great grandchildren grow, has been a true joy, Nan said.
And after 75 years, the true joys remain easy to find, so long as they’re together.
“We’ve loved each other through every one of them,” Nan said. “We’ve had days where we’re out of sorts, of course, as everyone does. But we were always able to make up. We never held grudges."
