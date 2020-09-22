Confirmed cases

Maryland: 120,912

Frederick County: 3,938

24-hour increase

Maryland: 344

Frederick County: 3

Confirmed deaths

Maryland: 3,748

Frederick County: 123

Seven-day rolling positivity rate

Maryland: 2.65 percent

Frederick County: 2.31 percent

Current hospitalizations

Maryland: 309

Frederick County: 0

Patients in ICU

Maryland: 77

Frederick County: 0

Rate of new cases per 100,000 residents:

Maryland: 9.27

Frederick County: 9.85

Total hospitalizations (since the beginning): 15,237

Released from isolation: 7,394

