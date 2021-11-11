This Custom Home renovated in 2007 features five bedrooms, five and a half baths and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is a foodie’s delight, with a Viking stove, two dishwashers, wine fridge, wood-paneled refrigerator, two sinks and marble counters, according to the listing. The family room features a wood-burning fireplace, and nearby is a first-floor office. The primary bedroom offers two walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling, while the bathroom showcases a double vanity with marble counters and floors. For some R&R, there’s a heated in-ground pool and stone patio with wood-burning fireplace. Front porches provide views of the Middletown Valley and South Mountain. Additionally, there are three fenced paddocks, a center-aisle barn with three horse stalls, wash stall, two storage stalls, water and electric in the barn and a hydrant in the main paddock.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
241 Vista Glen Road, Walkersville, $886,250
9015 Twin Ponds Lane, Frederick, $870,389
8545 Longleaf, Frederick, $881,225
2650 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $847,255
ADAMSTOWN
2650 Park Mills Road, $847,255
BRUNSWICK
1302 Hope Farm Ct., $630,000
15 W I St., $385,000
EMMITSBURG
1391 Wheatley Dr., $511,090
1341 Wheatley Dr., $487,750
FREDERICK
8545 Longleaf, $881,225
9015 Twin Ponds Lane, $870,389
5334 Striped Maple St., $801,135
5800 Haller Place, $736,315
6741 American Holly Dr., $720,570
9108 Bealls Farm Road, $680,000
3487 Urbana Pike, $679,900
6416 Spring Forest Road, $675,000
5803 Haller Place, $661,915
5911 Winding Ridge Way, $660,125
5514 Bootjack Dr., $636,000
5914 Winding Ridge Way, $603,495
6128 Jefferson Blvd., $589,900
3230 Starlight St., $585,00
5187 Boscombe Ct., $570,000
1802 Weybridge Road, $550,000
1001 Furgeson Lane, $549,960
1806 Copper Dr., $540,000
2009 William Franklin Dr., $540,000
6134 Margarita Way, $493,925
6816 Falstone Dr., $469,000
6138 Margarita Way, $462,485
7909 Longmeadow Dr., $451,900
4509 Baker Valley, $440,000
8210 Winter Snow Ct., $430,000
7708 Bridle Path Cir., $420,000
233 Savage Road, $400,000
5964 Forum Sq., $392,165
5740 Korrell, $381,000
2512 Carrington Way, $380,000
3776 Hope Commons Cir., $379,900
1900 Fieldstone Way, $370,000
5951 Krantz Dr., $365,365
6385 Overbrook Cir., $365,000
1206 W. Seventh St., $365,000
330 Madison St., $360,000
135 Fieldstone, $360,000
1537 Laurel Wood, $356,000
1491 W 9th St., $352,000
742 Tatum Ct., $351,603
738 Tatum Ct., $350,101
7951 Parkland Pl., $345,000
1707 Woodruff Way, $340,000
2213 E Palace Green Ter., $335,000
4739 Araby Church Road, $330,000
1805 Sebastian Blvd., $330,000
6451 Tarrington Ct., $315,000
614 Cawley Dr., $310,000
4910 Edgeware Ter., $310,000
131 Whiskey Creek Cir., $309,000
5043 Saint Simon Ter., $300,000
677-A E Church St., $300,000
9217 Hamburg Road, $300,000
9 Consett Pl. #4J, $300,000
909 Cherokee Trail, $275,000
119 New Castle Ct., $275,000
102 Mercer Ct. #22 3, $275,000
1747 Northridge Lane, $250,000
6210 Glen Valley Ter. #2E, $245,000
509 Sugarbush Cir., $244,500
6505 Springwater Ct. #7401, $220,000
7289-E Coachlight Ct., $217,000
711 E South St., $215,000
413 Shannon Ct., $207,000
5804-K Lantana Cir. #401, $143,000
IJAMSVILLE
3116 Pheasant Run, $515,000
10159 Fauberg St. #H, $391,000
10147 Fauberg St. #B, $388,405
6712 Fauberg St. #J, $349,780
10157 Fauberg St. #G, $328,180
10153 Fauberg St. #E, $328,105
MIDDLETOWN
4127 Valley View Road, $1.4M
16 Woodmere Cir., $795,000
102 Ali Dr., $682,000
710 Glenbrook Dr., $665,000
4603 Birch Ct., $547,000
7108 Flint Ct., $435,000
13 E Main St., $429,000
MONROVIA
10919 Veranda Lane, $753,004
MYERSVILLE
10865 Pleasant Walk Road, $427,000
NEW MARKET
6892 Clovis Ct., $726,464
6911 Eaglehead Dr., $712,226
6913 Eaglehead Dr., $705,865
6607 Accipiter Dr., $690,632
6879 Woodrise Road, $592,000
6042 Fallfish Ct., $556,425
6128 Goshawk St., $553,980
6046 Fallfish Ct., $552,805
10658 Brewerton Lane, $503,635
10641 Brewerton Lane, $447,130
6048 Fallfish Ct., $475,940
10660 Brewerton Lane #C, $466,205
10649 Brewerton Lane, $455,990
10653 Brewerton Lane, $455,430
SABILLASVILLE
16931 Raven Rock Road, $400,000
THURMONT
38 Sylvia Cir., $420,000
12939 Brice Road, $365,000
111 Redhaven Ct., $360,000
109 Emmitsburg Road, $320,000
106 East St., $260,000
7 Rouzer Ct., $186,000
10821 Powell Road, $55,000
WALKERSVILLE
241 Vista Glen Road, $886,250
140 Polaris Dr., $580,000
Tanglewood Ct., $535,000
13 Glade Ct., $325,000
8820 Eureka Lane, $200,000
8822 Stauffer Road, $180,000
400, #105 Chapel Ct., #105, $165,000
WOODSBORO
306 S Main St., $325,000
100 Adam Road, $165,000
