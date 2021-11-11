111321TopHouse

This Custom Home renovated in 2007 features five bedrooms, five and a half baths and hardwood floors throughout.

 Courtesy photo

This Custom Home renovated in 2007 features five bedrooms, five and a half baths and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is a foodie’s delight, with a Viking stove, two dishwashers, wine fridge, wood-paneled refrigerator, two sinks and marble counters, according to the listing. The family room features a wood-burning fireplace, and nearby is a first-floor office. The primary bedroom offers two walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling, while the bathroom showcases a double vanity with marble counters and floors. For some R&R, there’s a heated in-ground pool and stone patio with wood-burning fireplace. Front porches provide views of the Middletown Valley and South Mountain. Additionally, there are three fenced paddocks, a center-aisle barn with three horse stalls, wash stall, two storage stalls, water and electric in the barn and a hydrant in the main paddock.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

241 Vista Glen Road, Walkersville, $886,250

9015 Twin Ponds Lane, Frederick, $870,389

8545 Longleaf, Frederick, $881,225

2650 Park Mills Road, Adamstown, $847,255

ADAMSTOWN

2650 Park Mills Road, $847,255

BRUNSWICK

1302 Hope Farm Ct., $630,000

15 W I St., $385,000

EMMITSBURG

1391 Wheatley Dr., $511,090

1341 Wheatley Dr., $487,750

FREDERICK

8545 Longleaf, $881,225

9015 Twin Ponds Lane, $870,389

5334 Striped Maple St., $801,135

5800 Haller Place, $736,315

6741 American Holly Dr., $720,570

9108 Bealls Farm Road, $680,000

3487 Urbana Pike, $679,900

6416 Spring Forest Road, $675,000

5803 Haller Place, $661,915

5911 Winding Ridge Way, $660,125

5514 Bootjack Dr., $636,000

5914 Winding Ridge Way, $603,495

6128 Jefferson Blvd., $589,900

3230 Starlight St., $585,00

5187 Boscombe Ct., $570,000

1802 Weybridge Road, $550,000

1001 Furgeson Lane, $549,960

1806 Copper Dr., $540,000

2009 William Franklin Dr., $540,000

6134 Margarita Way, $493,925

6816 Falstone Dr., $469,000

6138 Margarita Way, $462,485

7909 Longmeadow Dr., $451,900

4509 Baker Valley, $440,000

8210 Winter Snow Ct., $430,000

7708 Bridle Path Cir., $420,000

233 Savage Road, $400,000

5964 Forum Sq., $392,165

5740 Korrell, $381,000

2512 Carrington Way, $380,000

3776 Hope Commons Cir., $379,900

1900 Fieldstone Way, $370,000

5951 Krantz Dr., $365,365

6385 Overbrook Cir., $365,000

1206 W. Seventh St., $365,000

330 Madison St., $360,000

135 Fieldstone, $360,000

1537 Laurel Wood, $356,000

1491 W 9th St., $352,000

742 Tatum Ct., $351,603

738 Tatum Ct., $350,101

7951 Parkland Pl., $345,000

1707 Woodruff Way, $340,000

2213 E Palace Green Ter., $335,000

4739 Araby Church Road, $330,000

1805 Sebastian Blvd., $330,000

6451 Tarrington Ct., $315,000

614 Cawley Dr., $310,000

4910 Edgeware Ter., $310,000

131 Whiskey Creek Cir., $309,000

5043 Saint Simon Ter., $300,000

677-A E Church St., $300,000

9217 Hamburg Road, $300,000

9 Consett Pl. #4J, $300,000

909 Cherokee Trail, $275,000

119 New Castle Ct., $275,000

102 Mercer Ct. #22 3, $275,000

1747 Northridge Lane, $250,000

6210 Glen Valley Ter. #2E, $245,000

509 Sugarbush Cir., $244,500

6505 Springwater Ct. #7401, $220,000

7289-E Coachlight Ct., $217,000

711 E South St., $215,000

413 Shannon Ct., $207,000

5804-K Lantana Cir. #401, $143,000

IJAMSVILLE

3116 Pheasant Run, $515,000

10159 Fauberg St. #H, $391,000

10147 Fauberg St. #B, $388,405

6712 Fauberg St. #J, $349,780

10157 Fauberg St. #G, $328,180

10153 Fauberg St. #E, $328,105

MIDDLETOWN

4127 Valley View Road, $1.4M

16 Woodmere Cir., $795,000

102 Ali Dr., $682,000

710 Glenbrook Dr., $665,000

4603 Birch Ct., $547,000

7108 Flint Ct., $435,000

13 E Main St., $429,000

MONROVIA

10919 Veranda Lane, $753,004

MYERSVILLE

10865 Pleasant Walk Road, $427,000

NEW MARKET

6892 Clovis Ct., $726,464

6911 Eaglehead Dr., $712,226

6913 Eaglehead Dr., $705,865

6607 Accipiter Dr., $690,632

6879 Woodrise Road, $592,000

6042 Fallfish Ct., $556,425

6128 Goshawk St., $553,980

6046 Fallfish Ct., $552,805

10658 Brewerton Lane, $503,635

10641 Brewerton Lane, $447,130

6048 Fallfish Ct., $475,940

10660 Brewerton Lane #C, $466,205

10649 Brewerton Lane, $455,990

10653 Brewerton Lane, $455,430

SABILLASVILLE

16931 Raven Rock Road, $400,000

THURMONT

38 Sylvia Cir., $420,000

12939 Brice Road, $365,000

111 Redhaven Ct., $360,000

109 Emmitsburg Road, $320,000

106 East St., $260,000

7 Rouzer Ct., $186,000

10821 Powell Road, $55,000

WALKERSVILLE

241 Vista Glen Road, $886,250

140 Polaris Dr., $580,000

Tanglewood Ct., $535,000

13 Glade Ct., $325,000

8820 Eureka Lane, $200,000

8822 Stauffer Road, $180,000

400, #105 Chapel Ct., #105, $165,000

WOODSBORO

306 S Main St., $325,000

100 Adam Road, $165,000

 

