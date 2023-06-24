Frederick County + Quantum Loophole + Amazon = zero.
Gratitude to The Frederick News-Post for reporting on Quantum Loophole's work stoppage, U.S. Rep. David Trone and Frederick County Council President Brad Young meeting with Quantum Loophole, Amazon's hand in drafting data center zoning, and more public records revealing details of the failed data center plan.
The zero above is zero trust in Frederick County elected officials.
The signs warning of possible contaminated water in Tuscarora Creek have been removed, but there's no word from the county.
The Maryland Department of the Environment had a statement on the Health Department's website saying no contamination was found in samples taken May 30 and June 6 and 7.
But, testing was done after dewatering ceased. We'll never know if there was contamination. The evidence is gone, already in the Bay.
Tuscarora Creek runs through my farm, south of Quantum Loophole's site. It turned yellowish on April 12 and May 4 and 5, and grayish on May 19 and 20.
Properties on the west side of Tuscarora Creek and south of Quantum Loophole's site have wells. How do we know that during the months of illegal dumping of untested groundwater that contaminants didn't percolate into our wells? Should we have our wells tested "out of an abundance of caution"?
Maryland Department of the Environment was alerted by a citizen complaint, not Frederick County inspectors. Why? They inspect for everything else.
Soil Conservation doesn't want our animals pooping or peeing in creeks because of the Clean Water Act. The fact that Quantum Loophole's work stoppage is still ongoing suggests there might have been more violations beyond the illegal dewatering process.
When will we as taxpayers know what's going on with Quantum Loophole?
The only words from elected officials Young and Trone were damage control on Quantum Loophole's behalf. There has been zero addressing our fears, concerns or questions.
Frederick County's scheming with Amazon was egregious and paved the way for Quantum Loophole. What's the difference between an Amazon data center and a Quantum Loophope data center? Zero.
Frederick County's NDA with Amazon was icing on the cake, poisoned with deception, that we're being fed.
If the government passes tax loophole legislation and develops zoning policy to benefit a fox, and the fox arrogantly takes the name loophole, and the government openly and enthusiastically approves the fox to enter the neighborhood against taxpayers' concerns and wishes, the government shouldn't be surprised when the fox destroys the henhouse.
