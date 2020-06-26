What was the hardest part about your senior year happening during the COVID-19 pandemic? I think the hardest part was not being around my friends on a daily basis. Online school just isn't the same.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your friendships? COVID-19 didn't really affect my friendships. I just hate we had to miss all the senior activities.
What advice do you have for your peers in the class of 2020? This too shall pass and we will all be stronger for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.