Three Democratic candidates for Frederick County executive voiced their visions for how to continue attracting business and real estate to the county while also lowering the local cost of living, particularly for low-income individuals, among a number of other topics related to business, growth and development during a forum Thursday evening.
County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, also an elementary school music teacher and a mother to two young children, said improving the county’s affordable housing options would be among her top priorities.
“I see it was one of the most pressing issues facing the county,” Fitzwater said. “It’s really time for us to get creative.”
Establishing a program to facilitate matching housing contributions from the county and from employers could help low-income individuals and families to afford living in the county, said Fitzwater, who has served as the Council’s liaison to the county’s Affordable Housing Council during her two terms.
Daryl Boffman, a business executive for nearly three decades, founder of Acela Technologies Inc. and former county Board of Education member, said that while it’s important to lower local home prices, county businesses, schools and government should prioritize increasing pay for their employees to make living more affordable.
County Councilman Kai Hagen said the county should not narrow its focus to expanding affordable housing, but identify ways to improve what he called housing for the “missing middle,” which would involve looking beyond housing for low income individuals. He also said the county should find ways to build more accessory dwelling units and distribute impact fees in a way that will benefit communities.
The three candidates also shared differing strategies for attracting businesses to the county.
Creating a position in the county’s Office of Economic Development who would serve as navigator or liaison to small businesses could incentivize those looking to locate or expand their businesses to do so within the county, Fitzwater said.
Hagen said his strategy would be to improve the county’s process for rezoning land to allow for development and create a business incubator to ensure agricultural businesses and farm owners get the financial assistance they need, given that agriculture is an “ultimate small business” in the county.
Establishing local incubators would provide new business owners the support they need during the early, formative years of their venture, Boffman said. He also emphasized the importance of engaging in regular dialogue with local businesses to understand how their needs may differ from one another.
Boffman repeatedly said he wants to grow the county’s revenue to reduce taxes and other fees and to open the door for more development opportunities in the county, not just in downtown Frederick but also in areas like Brunswick and Thurmont.
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick County Building Industry Association and the Frederick County Association of Realtors, which all jointly hosted the forum, limited in person participation to candidates running for the Democratic nomination, as Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, is the only Republican to have filed for the July 19 primary election.
The candidates also touched on a chaotic FCPS’ health curriculum meeting from Wednesday that was marred by members of the audience shouting over those serving on the volunteer committee.
Hagen stressed the importance of combating misinformation about gender and sex education within schools, and emphasized that FCPS’ committee was following state guidelines on health education.
Boffman said that people have a right to disagree over matters like teaching children about health topics such as gender and sex, but he added that they must do so in a civil manner.
Fitzwater said that, while the county executive has no role in shaping FCPS’ curriculum, it’s important for the county’s top elected official to be a role model of emphatic and professional behavior, and that the most important part of the curriculum the committee passes is that it makes students feel safe and accepted.
Members of the public were invited to share questions they had for the candidates on index cards, which organizers collected until the forum’s intermission.
Hosts posed a number of audience questions, and those that weren’t asked will be sent as follow-up questions for candidates to answer in writing. Hough will have an opportunity to submit written answers to audience questions.
The organizations will compile answers from the four candidates and hopefully make them public by next Thursday, said Danielle Adams, executive officer for the Building Industry Association.
