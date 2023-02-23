Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. are asking Maryland legislative leaders to consider moving the 2024 primary election date because it overlaps with a major Jewish holiday.
The Democrats sent letters to the leaders of the Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday, saying that Jewish residents who strictly observe Passover in the region and across the state would be precluded from voting on April 23, 2024.
For the full story, go to www.thebaltimorebanner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.