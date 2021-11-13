Veterans Day might have come and gone, but our appreciation and support of veterans isn’t limited to one day. That includes veterans like Marine Sergeant (Ret.) Adam Kisielewski, 38, of Libertytown.
I haven’t met Kisielewski, but was lucky enough to catch up with this busy guy in a short phone interview last week. Helping set up the call was Trevella Foster, Zone 3 Governor of eight Ruritan clubs in Frederick County. The interview lived up to the prediction of one of the veteran’s supporters, on Kisielewski’s LinkedIn profile: “If Adam calls or writes, take the time to listen to him. You will learn something and leave knowing you’ve met someone special.”
What I learned was that the retired Marine sergeant and Iraq War veteran has been through a lot, including extensive medical treatment of war wounds, and physical therapy, and that he came out of those experiences determined to help other disabled veterans. I also learned that this dynamic young man didn’t let his own disabilities stop him from some remarkable achievements.
Kisielewski, originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, joined the Marines in 2002, and was stationed in Washington, D.C. and Camp David before being sent to Iraq. On Aug. 21, 2005, near Fallujah, Iraq, he was leading his infantry squad from the 2nd Marine Battalion, 2nd Marines, into a building known to contain enemy fighters, when an improvised bomb exploded, severely wounding his left arm and right leg. Both had to be amputated. His left leg was also severely wounded and required multiple surgeries.
He was medically retired in October 2006, after 14 months of treatment and therapy at Bethesda Naval Hospital and Walter Reed Medical Center. For three years after his retirement, Kisielewski worked as a contractor for the Defense Department and volunteered for nonprofit organizations.
He also connected with Homes For Our Troops, which builds and donates handicapped-accessible homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans. Kisielewski lives in one of those homes, in Libertytown, with his wife, Carrie, and 14-year-old son, Evan. Two News-Post stories, by Nicholas Stern, on Feb. 17, 2011, and Megan Eckstein, on July 17, 2011, featured the construction process.
Kisielewski explained that his home is on one floor, has wheelchair-accessible doorways, lowered counters, space for a wheelchair to roll under a sink, and reachable light switches, among other features. He also explained that he uses a prosthetic leg when he’s working, but switches to a wheelchair at home to give his leg a rest. Kisielewski is now on the organization’s board of directors.
Kisielewski also helped start the Veterans Action and Advisory team, part of Homes For Our Troops, that provides encouragement, education and support for veterans living in the donated homes.
Three years ago, Kisielewski was named president and chief executive officer of No Person Left Behind Outdoors, based in Mount Airy. Their outdoors-related, handicap-accessible activities are offered to wounded veterans of any era. They include hunting, fishing, horseback riding, hiking, shooting, whitewater rafting, water sports, off-road motor sports, and even flying.
Kisielewski is a licensed pilot and ambassador for the Veterans Airlift Command, which “provides free air transportation to post 9/11 combat wounded and their families for medical and other compassionate purposes through a national network of volunteer aircraft owners and pilots.” He’s also on the advisory board for Able Flight, whose mission is, “to offer people with disabilities a unique way to challenge themselves through flight and aviation career training, and by doing so, to gain greater self-confidence and self-reliance.”
Kisielewski’s message to any veteran is that there are a ton of groups willing to help. “Don’t hesitate to take advantage of it,” he said. “You don’t need to be severely injured. You earned those services.”
On his own part in providing some of those valuable services, Kisielewski said he first wanted to make sure he thanked and gave credit to all those who supported him after his injuries, adding, “I’m proud to be in a position where I can help other veterans.” This is truly an impressive young man.
My biggest concern in writing about guys like Adam is that I’m going to leave out something important, or screw up something else. Even more worrisome is that I’m going to feel even more guilty when I slip back into my slacker mode of naps and watching old movies. I think there’s a lesson here.
Bill Pritchard, who appreciates the sacrifices and service of all our veterans, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com
