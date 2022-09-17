Nadja Muchow, the District 22-W governor, and her husband, Past Council Chair Bob Muchow, attended the joint picnic for the Myersville and Middletown Lions clubs Aug. 24.
With members from the Frederick and Libertytown-Unionville clubs also present, Nadja Muchow gave an audience of 40 total members highlights of the Multiple District 22 100th Anniversary Celebration, which featured a speech by Lions Club International President Brian Sheehan. She also shared her goal of bringing fun back into our Lion clubs.
Muchow believes satisfied members will bring growth in both membership and service. She shared her motto, “empowering change through service,” encouraging clubs to share and not struggle in silence. She also emphasized to the Lions present that they are all leaders and encouraged them to step up and recognize the value of each individual.
Muchow presented two special Lion Spirit awards. The first award went to Middletown Lion Kitty Kefauver, who was also celebrating her 95th birthday, and the second award was in memory of Myersville Lion Phyllis Thompson, who passed away recently.
The Middletown Lions meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at Middletown AMVETS Post 9. If you would like to attend a meeting or hear one of our guest speakers, please contact Nancy at nancykb51@gmail.com.
