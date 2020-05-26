While restaurants across Frederick County have been spending the last month and a half transitioning their menus to carryout and figuring out how to stay afloat, the owners of Lazy Fish in Downtown Frederick have been busy opening a new restaurant: Tsunami Ramen and Tapas.
Opening during a pandemic wasn’t exactly in the plan for co-owners Moo Rung and Pong Chan, but seeing as there was no other option but to wait, they made the decision with their staff to open.
“COVID was already happening. And it’s only carryout,” Rung said. “So we had to talk about it, about if we should open or we should not.”
The restaurant had their permits approved mid-March. They decided to take two weeks to make sure the menu was as they wanted it and to ensure they were taking every precaution possible to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.
After an unannounced soft opening, Tsunami officially opened on April 8, and was immediately overwhelmed with orders. Rung said they made about 200 bowls of ramen that day.
“And then we thought we prepared already but we got hit really bad all day,” he said. “And then after that we had to stay after prepping and all that for tomorrow. Some of the broth takes six hours to cook.”
The demand was tough, especially in an already challenging situation. Opening the restaurant, Rung said, took a lot of trial and error and trying to figure out the quirks. Then on top of that, they had to be aware of how to best do carryout in a safe and clean way.
“The first couple of weeks you’re always challenging yourself with a new thing,” Rung said. “You have to do this, you have to adapt, you thought you might do one thing but maybe it doesn’t work, you have to change things around.”
Tsunami currently serves seven different types of ramen, as well as appetizers and tapas. The staff opened with a limited menu at first, mainly focusing on the ramen, and have been adding tapas like poached duck and short rib to the menu as they go.
Rung said the restaurant has been struggling to find enough to-go containers, which must be a specific size and shape for the ramen. They had to take some to-go containers from Sumittra and Lazy Fish, as well as talking to various vendors.
While Tsunami is open, Lazy Fish has temporarily closed. Rung said this closure was planned for some time, so they could renovate the restaurant. They had scheduled a contractor to come months in advance, but with the stay-at-home order, the contractor cancelled. Rung and his staff have been going through with the minor renovations themselves.
Keeping up with opening a new restaurant and renovating another one has been quite the balancing act. But Rung is happy to see so many people in Frederick enjoying and supporting Tsunami.
“In terms of the sales we’re really happy with the feedback, with the customers ... and all the support from local people,” Rung said. “And we’re thankful for that.”
