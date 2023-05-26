Senior citizens had a chance on Thursday to learn about dozens of organizations and programs that might be of help, all in one place.
Supporting Older Adults Through Resources (SOAR), a nonprofit, held its second annual Senior Resource and Education Fair at Frederick Community College.
More than 60 organizations and entities set up tables to explain who they are and how they can help.
Right at Home, a care provider in Frederick, can work with clients in their homes or at a senior living facility, said Sandy Simpson, who handles community relations for the company.
Right at Home can help people get out of the house, too, such as to get groceries, see a doctor or socialize.
The company is available 24/7 and the hours are flexible. “You make the schedule,” Simpson said.
Spring Arbor Senior Living, which offers assisted living and memory care, opened four years ago on English Muffin Way.
Laura Myers, the sales and marketing director, said about 90 to 100 people live there.
One benefit is that the complex is all on one level, she said.
“Our team is like a family,” with many years of experience and little turnover, Myers said.
Thrive Physical Therapy and Wellness can help people at their homes through Medicare Part B, said Bernadette Schwai, a doctor of physical therapy.
Schwai said she works with people with balance problems, neurological disorders, Parkinson’s disease and joint pain.
Leslie Schultz, the founder and executive director of SOAR, said about 200 people registered to attend the event to hear about senior citizen resources and services.
Last year, when SOAR held the event for the first time, about 60 people registered to attend, Schultz said.
However, there was bad weather that day, including a tornado warning, which hampered attendance, she said.
U.S. Census data for 2020 shows that out of about 272,000 people in Frederick County, 15% are 65 or older.
Schultz said it’s important to get people information they need.
The Senior Resource and Education Fair included details about dozens of resources, including Frederick’s AARP chapter; Age Well Senior Fitness for strength training; Graceful Transitions for moving services; and Daybreak Adult Day Services for daytime care.
The Veterans Affairs office and the Frederick County register of wills had tables at the fair.
In a presentation to the crowd before lunch, Douglas Brown, a physician’s assistant who founded Mason-Dixon Mobile Medicine, said house calls are back.
He said it sometimes takes “an act of family” to get an older person to a doctor’s office, requiring time and rearranging schedules.
Home visits make many types of care easier, he said, and lead to fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
Matthew Burgan, a paramedic with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, said that even though the population of people 65 and older is about 15%, in 2022, they accounted for about 43% of EMS responses.
Burgan said calling 911 can seem “like a Barbara Walters interview” in the number of questions a dispatcher will ask.
However, a dispatcher is already starting to send help within one or two questions, he said. Additional questions help dispatchers figure out the best people to respond.
Burgan encouraged attendees to fill out medical forms that Frederick Health Hospital makes available through a “Red Folder.”
He said it is particularly helpful because it contains medical orders for life-sustaining treatment, signed by a physician. A magnet allows the folder to be attached to a refrigerator.
Josh Faust, a spokesman for Frederick Health, said Friday that Red Folders are available at many senior citizen facilities around the county. Anyone who wants to get one can call Frederick Hospital at 240-566-3300.
Was this advertised? This particular old person had not heard about of this event - but would have been interested…
[thumbup]
