SWEEPSTAKES Official Rules – Eat & Drink with UnCapped Email Newsletter Signup Sweepstakes
No purchase necessary to enter or win. One valid entry per sweepstakes entrant. Winner does not have to submit to any sales promotion or pay any money to claim the prize.
The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is The Frederick News-Post, 351 Ballenger Center Drive, Frederick, MD 21703.
You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law.
1. Eat & Drink with UnCapped Email Newsletter Signup Sweepstakes ("the Sweepstakes") is sponsored by The Frederick News-Post (the “Sponsor”), with an address of 351 Ballenger Center Drive, Frederick, Maryland 21703.
2. ENTRY PERIOD. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Monday, August 2, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, (the “Entry Period”).
3. HOW TO ENTER. Go to https://fredericknewspostonline.com/member-center/newsletters/ and signup for the Eat & Drink with UnCapped newsletter during the Entry Period. No purchase is necessary to enter or win and a purchase will not improve your chances of winning.
4. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, remove, delete and/or forfeit any submission it deems inappropriate, indecent or obscene, and unsuitable for publishing or otherwise noncompliant. Submissions that do not comply with these Official Rules or that otherwise contain prohibited or inappropriate content as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will be disqualified. Sponsor makes the final determination as to which entries are eligible to take part in this sweepstakes.
5. HOW THE WINNER IS CHOSEN. A random drawing for the Prize will be held on or about Aug. 18, 2021 (the “Prize Drawing”). One winner will be chosen.
6. PRIZES. One winner will be chosen to win an overnight and breakfast for two at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, valued at $350. Prize must be redeemed by Oct. 31, 2021.
5. ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS. This sweepstakes shall be open to all eligible Entrants who are legal residents of the United States who are 18 years old or older as of the Entry Period. Limit one (1) entry per person per individual sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of the Sponsor and its parent, subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, distributors, suppliers, advertisers, or promotional or judging agencies (collectively, the “Sponsor Parties”), and the immediate family members of such employees or persons living within the same household as such employees of the Sponsor or Sponsor Parties are not eligible to win the Sweepstakes.
6. WINNER NOTIFICATION. Winner will be notified by email and/or phone within 48 hours of winning using the contact information provided by each entrant on the submission form. If a winner is unreachable or does not respond within five (5) days of initial notification, the winner forfeits the prizes, and an alternate winner will be selected at random. If this alternate winner is unreachable/does not respond within five (5) days of initial notification, the alternate winner forfeits the prize and a second alternate winner will be selected at random. If the second alternate winner does not respond within five (5) days, the prize will be forfeited. Once Sponsor receives winner confirmation, the Sponsor may require the winner to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability, Indemnity, and Publicity Release (the “Affidavit”), which must be signed and returned to Sponsor within seven (7) days.
7. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning will be determined by the number of eligible entries received during the ENTRY PERIOD.
8. WINNER'S RESPONSIBILITIES. Winner is solely responsible for the reporting and payment of any tax liabilities incurred relating to the receipt of the Prizes including, but not limited to, federal, state, local and/or other taxes. Winner may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until a completed form W-9 is received. Any expenses relating to the receipt of the Prizes are solely the responsibility of the winner.
Winner may be required to pick up the prizes, and/or vouchers for the prizes, at The Frederick News-Post, 351 Ballenger Center Drive, Frederick, MD 20713. If winner picks up voucher, winner must bring voucher to the point of sale location/retailer/service location and make arrangements to claim the physical prize.
9. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.
10. The Sponsor reserves the right to restrict the winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60-mile radius of The Frederick News-Post, which is located at 351 Ballenger Center Drive, Frederick, MD.
11. Sweepstakes entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the sweepstakes commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the sweepstakes.
13. Entrants further grant to the Sponsor the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in perpetuity, in connection with the Sweepstakes. Acceptance of either of the Prizes constitutes the winner’s consent to use winner's name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state address on a worldwide basis, and in all forms of media, known or unknown, in perpetuity, without further compensation, consideration, permission, or notification. Sponsor reserves the right to use any and all information obtained through this sweepstakes, including information about Entrants, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, including sharing this information with the Sponsor’s affiliates or advertisers, unless prohibited by law.
14. The Sweepstakes and all of the related pages, contents are copyright the Sponsor. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
15. By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to waive any and all claims against Sponsor and its affiliates, and each of their officers, directors, employees, shareholders, members, managers, contractors, representatives, and agents for any injury, damage, or loss that may occur, directly or indirectly, from participation in the Sweepstakes or from the receipt or use of the Prize (or any portion thereof). By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant gives his/her express permission to be contacted by the Sponsor by telephone, email and/or postal mail for Sweepstakes purposes.
16. The Sponsor shall have no liability whatsoever for and shall be held harmless against disputes of any kind between the sponsor and the winner of the sweepstakes.
17. The Sponsor shall have no liability whatsoever for and shall be held harmless against slow, interrupted, or unavailable internet caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, or for any other issues relating to the entry submission process, including the receipt of incorrect or inaccurate information. All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.
18. This sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a sweepstakes entrant is using the sweepstakes for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.
19. These Official Rules are governed by the laws of the State of Maryland, and any disputes with respect to this Agreement shall be irrevocably and unconditionally submitted to the courts of Frederick County, Maryland.
