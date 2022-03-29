Our front page looks different today, and the new look of the page reflects a major shift in how we are serving some readers.
Beginning today, we are partnering with the US Postal Service to begin same-day postal delivery to about 15 percent of our readers. The change mostly affects readers in outlying areas of the county, where maintaining a separate, newspaper-only delivery force has proven difficult.
This does mean papers will not arrive as early in the day as we have tried to deliver them. That will be a loss for many readers. But papers will arrive conveniently, reliably and securely with the rest of the mail. Papers printed on federal holidays will be delivered the next day of USPS delivery.
And readers affected by the change can always catch up on the news early in the day on our website. All of our home-delivery subscriptions include unlimited access to all of our news and other digital services like ePages, exclusive newsletters and ticket giveaways. If you haven’t done so already, please activate your online membership with your email address at FrederickNewsPost.com.
If you have any questions or concerns, our staff is here to help. Please reach out to our customer service team by sending an email to customerservice@newspost.com.
