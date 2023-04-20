A committee considering changes to Frederick’s charter heard Thursday from two election experts about the possibility of the city moving to ranked choice voting.
Under ranked choice voting, voters pick candidates on their ballot in order of preference.
If no candidate gets a majority in the first round of voting, candidates are eliminated, one by one, until only one is left, by eliminating the lowest-scoring candidate and counting voters’ second choice, and so on.
When candidates only focus on attracting and energizing their own core supporters, it can lead to toxic campaigns, said Jeremy Rose, learning manager for FairVote, an organization that promotes better election policy.
But under ranked choice voting, candidates often have to emphasize points where they agree with other candidates in the hopes of winning voters’ support as their second or third choices, he said.
Contrast is important in campaigns, but so is common ground, Rose said.
“You do need a base, but you’re also reaching out to second- and third-choice voters,” he said.
Ranked choice voting provides more information about voters’ real preferences, said Walter Olson, a New Market resident who served as co-chair of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission.
It also helps prevent third-party candidates from intentionally or accidentally siphoning off support from other candidates, he said.
A former Republican who is now unaffiliated, Olson said some in his former party have spread misinformation about how ranked choice voting works. But Republicans could expect to do just as well under a new system in areas where they are popular, he said.
Ranked choice voting has sometimes drawn suspicion from the left because it’s a way to nominate more centrist Democrats, he said.
So far in Maryland, Takoma Park is the only municipality that uses ranked choice voting, Olson said.
But there has been interest from communities around the state, including in Prince George’s and Howard counties, he said.
He warned the committee against trying to put too many restrictions on ranked choice voting into the charter, recommending that details be left to the city clerk, who administers the city’s elections.
Keeping them out of the charter would make it easier to make a change if it’s clear that something isn’t working properly, he said.
Frederick currently votes on off-year cycles, rather than holding elections in line with presidential or gubernatorial elections.
Going to an “on-year” cycle would make things easier, Olson said. The timing of elections is one of the other choices the committee is considering.
Rose recommended allowing six months to two years once a change is made, to allow administrators time to prepare and to educate voters on the new system.
While ranked choice voting has been shown to help increase the number of female candidates and candidates of color, it hasn’t necessarily been shown to bring about great gains for non-favored candidates, Rose and Olson said.
Only about 2% or 3% of ranked choice voting elections feature a candidate that comes from behind in the later stages, Olson said.
“It’s not going to lead, probably, to completely different people running the city,” he said.
There is no perfect electoral system, Rose said, but he believes ranked choice voting generally leads to better representation for communities.
Alderman Ben MacShane, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said he wonders if the city could implement ranked choice voting while also moving to a different election cycle.
Alderwoman Katie Nash also wondered how to coordinate any change while moving to a different election cycle.
Nash said she was also interested in seeing data on whether moving to ranked choice voting helps municipalities draw in more voters, or just adds confusion to the process.
The committee is reviewing the city’s charter, which mandates the structure of the city’s government and the operation of various city departments, among other details of city functions.
The group has been meeting since January on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Its next meeting is scheduled for May 4 at City Hall.
(1) comment
Ranked choice voting has a lot of benefits.
One is that citizens can select their actual first choice without worrying about "throwing their vote away" and helping the candidate they oppose win.
First choice: The person's actual favorite candidate.
Second choice: The 'lesser of 2 evils'.
