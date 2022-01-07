FAQs: Seclusion and restraint

What is seclusion?Seclusion is defined as the involuntary confinement of a student, with or without supervision, in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving. Seclusion is not putting a child in timeout or taking them to a separate room to calm down or speak to administrators.
What is restraint?Restraint is defined as the use of physical force that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a student to move their torso, arms, legs, or head freely. Restraint is not physically escorting a student by placing a hand on their back or arm, physically removing a disruptive student who is unwilling to leave the room after less intrusive methods have failed, or intervening in a fight.
When are staff allowed to use these tactics?Under Maryland law, seclusion and restraint are only legal when they are “necessary to protect a student or other person from imminent, serious, physical harm after other less intrusive, nonphysical interventions have failed or been determined inappropriate.” Since FCPS settled with the Department of Justice on Dec. 1, staff in the county are no longer allowed to use seclusion.
Are there any other rules governing their use?No seclusion or restraint incident can exceed 30 minutes in length. The law requires schools to notify families each time seclusion or restraint is used against their child. It also requires staff to fill out a report detailing how long the child was restrained or secluded, why, and what their behavior was like during the discipline. Many families have told the News-Post these regulations weren’t always followed.
What do seclusion rooms look like?It depends on the school. Typically, seclusion rooms are empty, square rooms comparable in size to a closet. Sometimes they are padded. The rooms have a door with a small window, and many have a special locking mechanism that will automatically release if a staff member isn’t holding the door shut. (This is to prevent a child from being forgotten and trapped during an emergency situation.) Some schools use empty classrooms furnished with a single desk or chair.
Does every school have a seclusion room?No.
