Frederick Community College has planned several events this month leading up to the Sept. 29 inauguration of Annesa Cheek, who took over as the school’s 11th president in July 2022.
The
- first event will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the college’s JBK Theater.
An innovation and technology panel will discuss “the impacts and opportunities of tech in our collective futures.”
Kelly Schulz, the CEO of the Maryland Tech Council and former secretary of labor and secretary of commerce for Maryland, will moderate the discussion.
The other panelists will be:
— David S. Baldwin, the president and chief synthesist of Aquarian Technology Systems in New Market and founder of ImaginariumXR, a “living laboratory for systems change and regenerative design”
— Mel Litter, the CEO of Elemental Impact Solutions, an economic development consultancy, and vice president of Mindful Living Consultants, which focuses on environmental solutions
— Paul D. Miller, the director of professional development at Montgomery College, who helps prepare organizations for artificial intelligence and ChatGPT
O
- n Sept. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Kevin Skwira-Brown will talk about diversity, equity and inclusion “to better navigate through an ever-increasing diverse world, community and family.”
Skwira-Brown is a founding partner and full-time trainer/consultant at Cultural Fluency Associates.
FCC students and employees
- will have a day of music, games and more on Sept. 26 and have lunch with Cheek.
- On Sept. 27, there will be presentations in the Student Center on cognitive impairment, suicide prevention and caregiver support from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a community fair for nonprofit organizations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- On Sept. 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the JBK Theater, Rhianna Rogers will talk about how to “bridge the digital divide” and “promote digital inclusion, policy advocacy, and online content access.”
Rogers is the director of the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corporation.
C
- heek’s inauguration will be held at the college on Sept. 29.
There will be a free self-guided historical campus tour and a pop-up gallery from 8 a.m. to noon.
There will be an industry investors’ brunch on the athletics center lawn from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $50 apiece.
An investiture ceremony will be held in the athletics center from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a dessert reception.
From 6 to 10 p.m., a soiree will be held for the college’s Board of Trustees and Foundation Board.
More details and reservations for activities are posted on FCC’s inauguration page at frederick.edu/inauguration/home.aspx.
