The FCC student-run restaurant, 200 Monroe, will soon re-open to the public for in-person dinner service on Thursdays for the first time since March 2020. The restaurant will also continue the take-out service it offered last year.
“This is a unique opportunity that allows the public to engage with our students and enjoy the results of the incredible cooking skills they have gained in our program,” said Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute.
The FCC restaurant will offer in-person dining and take-out service to ensure all community members can enjoy this limited-time experience.
The restaurant will be open on Thursday evenings from Oct. 7 to Dec. 7, with the exception of Oct. 14.
Diners receive a three-course meal. They can choose between a soup or salad, four entrée options and three dessert options.
HCTI students participate in the running of the restaurant as part of their capstone learning experience. Students rotate between preparing food in the kitchen and serving guests in the dining room.
Make a reservation at opentable.com/200-monroe.
