A nurse once told me if you want to find out whether a hospital has management problems, first look at its intensive care unit. Problems in the larger organization usually show up first among the most vulnerable patients, so if the ICU has problems, the larger hospital probably does, too.
For Frederick County Public Schools, the problems the Department of Justice found with our schools violating federal law by restraining and isolating special education students is the canary in the coal mine that should cause the Board of Education to address long standing organizational problems, including Dr. Alban’s lack of leadership.
Unfortunately, correcting other issues will be harder, since there isn’t a federal report to read that creates the kind of public embarrassment that is required to get FCPS to acknowledge issues that parents have raised for years. When you read that “FCPS performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students” it’s hard not to pay attention. When Dr. Alban makes it clear that her main concern is that she didn’t have access to the report earlier so she could communicate the findings to the community to try to soften the DOJ’s message, it ought to be apparent that she, like so many Board and staff members, are far more focused on maintaining the school system’s image than in fixing the very real problems that affect students.
Part of the issue is that parents love to read feel-good stories about their local school system. In recent memory, our local press has yet to do an investigative piece on special education or any other topic. When FCPS repeatedly defended its absurdly low estimate of the number of students in the system that have dyslexia, not a single news article was written to examine the issue. Thomas Jefferson’s sentiment that “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter” got it right. Human interest stories about the latest supposed teaching innovation FCPS has decided to use certainly have a place in our reporting, but so do more critical stories that are written by reporters and not opinion writers.
What about Dr. Alban’s LYNX program, which was supposed to reinvent learning by making it more personal and eliminating report cards and replacing them with a list of “competencies” students could demonstrate at their own pace? It’s been years, and LYNX still uses report cards, but good luck finding a critical examination of this issue outside of the opinion section. Have outcomes actually improved as a result of Dr. Alban’s focus on achieving greater equity across the system? Have her cultural sensitivity training sessions reduced incidents of racism or increased minority academic outcomes? A well-informed public needs a press that will remember the promises that superintendents and boards of education make and hold them accountable.
The best press has a long memory. FCPS recently raised wages for bus driver and other staff, citing understaffing. Yet a year ago, FCPS laid off these workers, saying that they had the money to pay them, but didn’t think they had meaningful work for them to do. Think about that. Had FCPS simply kept them on the payroll as a sort of insurance policy to guarantee adequate staffing, they wouldn’t have needed to raise wages. And certainly FCPS could have found meaningful work for these workers. Surely, there are plenty of maintenance and cleaning work and other “duties as assigned” that these employees could have done to help clear out a backlog of the “we’ll get to it later” tasks that every organization’s collective procrastination creates a surplus of.
It would be unfair to blame Dr. Alban for all of FCPS problems. In a large, complex organization, there are many players who contribute to failures such as the current special education fiasco. It really is up to the Board of Education to demand more from her and from her staff, not just in special education, but across the board.
It would be nice to think that different candidates for the Board of Education could make things better, but that seems unlikely. Unfortunately the current Republican Party, which should provide a slate of candidates to counterbalance the current 100% union-endorsed Board, has not invested enough resources into local Board of Education elections. Without a serious effort from moderate and mainstream conservatives, libertarians, and centrist Democrats, this week’s canary in the coal mine is likely to be ignored.
(1) comment
Didn't the Lynx program go into being just before two years of a deadly pandemic? Funny how letter writer (I can never say anything good about public education Neumark) doesn't mention how Frederick County voters don't really support spending adequately on Special Education for staff and support services. What would the letter writer recommend when you have a student who begins to spit on everyone or throw chairs around or kick walls? Perhaps this community would be better served if we stopped listening to those with a purely political opinion (conservatives, libertarians)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.