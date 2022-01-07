Below is the full statement FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips sent to the News-Post regarding seclusion and restraint.
FCPS is committed to continuous process improvement. More importantly, we are dedicated to serving the whole child; academically, socially and emotionally. FCPS staff continually assesses and design programs and strategies that support the diverse needs of our student population. We provide professional training for staff who frequently use de-escalation strategies and restorative practices with students in crisis situations. We know that this type of training is critically important for all instructional staff as we respond to the increased need for trauma informed practices in our schools. FCPS staff remain committed to ensuring that all staff involved in restraint are properly trained on its use.
A multi-tiered system of support is available for all students in response to their social, emotional, and behavioral needs. Tier 1 supports might include teaching expectations, rewarding positive behaviors, and social emotional learning strategies. Tier 2 support provides more targeted prevention strategies including explicit teaching of self-regulation skills, restorative practices or other small group supports. Tier 3 support may include more intensive interventions, including individualized behavior intervention plans and functional behavioral assessments. Restraint practices are used only as a last resort necessary to protect a student or another person from imminent, serious, physical harm and after other less intrusive, non-physical interventions have failed or are determined inappropriate by school staff.
