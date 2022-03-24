Frederick County Public Schools' yearly staff retention rate fell dramatically in 2021, highlighting the district's struggle to hang onto its employees amid the pandemic.
The annual retention rate, a measure of the percent of employees who stayed on from Oct. 1 of one year until Sept. 30 of the next, fell 10 percentage points last year. While 93% of FCPS staff stayed on between 2019 and 2020, just 83% did so between 2020 and 2021.
“That’s huge,” said Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association. “And it has a huge ripple effect.”
The drop was more pronounced among non-certificated staff, such as bus drivers, custodians and instructional assistants, than it was among certificated teachers and administrators.
But both groups saw a decrease. As she presented on staffing trends at the Frederick County Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, FCPS HR director Chantress Baptist told members that the system “was not removed from the great resignation.”
Before COVID-19, a teacher who decided to resign or retire early would usually wait until the semester break or the end of the school year, Dirks said. And even in the case of a sudden departure, long-term substitutes would be ready to take over a classroom that found itself without an instructor.
But that’s not the case anymore.
Now, Dirks said, she’s seen entire classes of elementary schoolers divided up mid-year and distributed among other classes when their teacher leaves the district because there are no long-term subs available. The shortages have been felt across the system in delayed or canceled bus routes, lengthy cafeteria lines and lost planning time for educators who have to cover for their colleagues.
Compounding the issue is Frederick County’s rapidly growing population of school-aged children, Dirks said. FCPS’ total enrollment jumped by nearly 5% in 2021, a far steeper growth rate than any neighboring county. Many districts saw an enrollment decrease during the pandemic years, with more parents choosing to homeschool their children or enroll them in private programs.
FCPS' student-to-staff ratio is higher than neighboring counties', as well.
The growing number of students increases the workload on educators, Dirks said, who are already resigning and retiring in part due to to pandemic-induced burnout.
“Teachers have been under an incredible amount of pressure the past two years, and many of them are choosing to get out of the teaching profession,” said school board president Brad Young. “And that's sad, because we need as many teachers as we can get.”
At each board meeting, Young and his colleagues approve a list of staffing changes outlining upcoming retirements and resignations. In January 2020, the board approved four retirements.
In January 2021, it approved 14. On average, those 14 educators had spent 29 years each with the system.
Dirks said many older staffers retired when the district returned to hybrid instruction, fearing the health repercussions of being around children in the classroom.
Retirements mean FCPS is losing a wealth of institutional knowledge, Dirks said.
And fewer people are applying to fill the rapidly-growing list of open positions, Baptist said at Wednesday’s meeting. In 2021, FCPS received 1,775 fewer job applications than it did in 2020. The district consistently sits at or near the bottom in statewide rankings of per-pupil funding, and its salaries are notably lower than some nearby counties.
“We recognize that this time, we were not as attractive as an employer as some of our competitors,” Baptist said.
The board’s recent decision to offer benefits and retention bonuses to support workers should go a long way in alleviating their recruitment problem, Baptist said. Even facing applicant shortages, FCPS hired far more people in 2021 than it did the year before, and support staff hires increased by 63%, but it wasn’t enough to close the gaps.
As FCPS staff and school board members push the county to fund a record-high budget request, they’ve consistently expressed concern about the system’s ability to recruit and retain qualified teachers. The request includes $32 million for a 7% boost to staff salaries.
In the meantime, though, Dirks said she's still seeing her members resign and retire at a much higher rate than they did before the pandemic. Those figures aren't accounted for in the data yet.
"It's concerning," Young said. "And certainly, we don't like to see it. But it's not surprising, given the last two years and everything that's happened."
