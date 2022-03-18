Federated Charities is all about collaboration. So it only makes sense that they’d be taking part in the United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign.
Federated Charities is Frederick’s only nonprofit center, located downtown on South Market Street, where it’s been since 1930. It’s home to 13 nonprofit organizations, according to Elin Ross, executive director for Federated Charities.
Collaboration is an important part of what Federated Charities does, Ross said.
“That’s the whole nature of a nonprofit center; it’s about collaborative work,” Ross said. “It doesn’t mean that every organization works with every other organization in our building every single day; it means, though, that somebody in this building knows that Mission of Mercy has a medical van and can send the person that they’re serving to get their teeth fixed,” she said.
“That’s collaboration, and that’s the power of it; it’s the knowledge that in our building, 13 nonprofits are all working together to make the community better,” she said.
Federated Charities is one of 34 nonprofit organizations to take part in the United Way of Frederick County’s Unity Campaign, an annual fundraising effort that brings together a number of the county’s nonprofit organizations to help the 37 percent of households in need of financial assistance.
The Unity Campaign is one of the United Way’s biggest efforts to help ALICE households, which the organization defines as “asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.”
Donors can give directly to any of the participating nonprofit organizations and campaign sponsors will match their donations. The campaign runs through March 31.
“This really aligns with our DNA, which is collaboration,” Ross said. “What we find most powerful about the Unity Campaign is, sort of like the brick in the walls of our building, it holds the collaboration between nonprofits in Frederick together.”
Ross compared the Unity Campaign’s smattering of nonprofit organizations to the selection of candies at a movie theater: a veritable smorgasbord of options to donate to. If 34 charities is like a buffet, donating to 13 all through the Federated Charities is like the “supersize-me” option, Ross jokingly said.
If you are interested in donating to this or any of the programs that will benefit from the Unity Campaign, go to unityfrederick.com.
