To me, a deep sense of belonging in a city is rooted in four things: family, friends, community and career. If you are lucky enough to have all four things in a place where you live, I personally believe that it is very easy for strong roots to grow and a sense of belonging to develop.
My husband and I are lucky enough to have these, and it contributes to our passion for Frederick, specifically the downtown community. What I’ve started to realize is that not everyone finds that in their hometown, and that’s perfectly fine.
Recently, I’ve noticed that many of my peers in a similar stage in life are growing restless and seeking to move, change a career or find some sort of spark to reenergize them. This can happen for a variety of reasons. My brother-in-law and his wife, for example, are moving across the country.
My first reaction to this was one of mourning and sadness, knowing that we won’t see them as much and knowing that our relationships will take more work and effort. Distance, even in the digital age, can be hard to overcome, and I was confused why they wanted to move so far away from the rest of the family. After all, my husband and I grew up in the same area and love living in Frederick. However, when I thought about the four things that make Frederick home for my husband and I, I found empathy for the transplants and movers of the world. Everyone wants to find friends, community and a satisfying career, it can simply look very different for everyone.
Family is forever, whether we like it or not. Moving across the country can’t change who we are related to, even though I’m sure some of us would like to think so. What I’ve realized is that a location change doesn’t have to be a sad thing.
My family’s big move is a time of celebration for the fresh start they will find. My hope for them is that they find the family, friends, community and career fulfillment that I’m blessed with here in Frederick. Staying local isn’t for everyone, but finding a place to become a local is a rich feeling that we all should seek.
