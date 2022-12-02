A fire that started at one townhouse on Primus Court in Frederick on Friday evening also damaged two neighboring homes.
Nine adults, two children and two dogs were affected by the two-alarm fire, according to Shane Darwick, Frederick County’s director of volunteer fire and rescue services.
He said the fire appeared to have started on a deck in the rear of 575 Primus Court, which is near Himes Avenue and U.S. 15.
The fire spread to the townhouses on either side of the first home.
About 70 firefighters responded to the call, which went out shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday.
Firefighters received several calls from motorists who saw the flames from nearby U.S. 15, Darwick said.
Javen Bryant, who lives in the townhouse next door to where the fire originated, said his mother alerted him there were flames in the neighbor’s backyard.
At first, it seemed like it might have been a campfire, Bryant said, but when his mother went to knock on their neighbor’s door, they realized it wasn’t intentional.
Bryant said he went to grab a hose, but by the time he returned, the fire had grown.
“By the time I was spraying, it was already halfway up the house,” Bryant said.
Bryant knocked on the doors of the other houses in the row, telling his neighbors to get out.
Rudi Cain, who lives one house down from Bryant at the end of the row, said he was in his basement finishing work when Bryant knocked.
He looked outside and watched as the fire grew more, he said.
“It happened so fast,” Cain said. “The blaze got so big in less than 30 seconds.”
