Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the third floor and roof area of a three-story condominium building at 2507 Shelley Circle in Ridge View II Condominiums off Rocky Springs Road shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Arriving firefighters quickly called for a second alarm to battle the heavy fire. As many as 50 occupants were safely evacuated from the building.
Frederick County Emergency Communications Center estimates 30 pieces of fire apparatus are on the scene and say there have been no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were requesting two county Transit buses to transport an estimated 50 displaced residents to nearby Independent Hose Company. The American Red Cross has been called to assist with the displaced residents.
It took about 75 firefighters around an hour to get the fire under control and another hour and a half "to extinguish hotspots and perform overhaul," according to a news release from Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
In total, 12 condominiums were damaged from both heavy fire and water.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Just terrible. Glad everyone got out safely. Thank you firefighters.
