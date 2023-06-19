A fire on Crossing Pointe Court in Frederick damaged a single-family home on Monday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
First responders were dispatched to the 100 block at 6:35 a.m. and found a fire in the rear deck of the house, according to a Division of Fire and Rescue Services Facebook post.
One adult was in the home and got out OK, the post said. There were no injuries.
Two dogs were rescued and are OK, according to the post.
First responders requested rapid intervention dispatch, which brings additional firefighters to the scene.
Firefighters got the fire under control within 30 minutes, the post said.
The American Red Cross was notified and Frederick County’s Office of the Fire Marshal was investigating, the post added.